Divorce, Who Us? Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Snapped Smiling as They Put on United Front Leaving L.A. Event — as He Puts the Ring BACK ON

Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reportedly been living separately for weeks.

May 20 2024, Published 2:05 p.m. ET

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have put on a united front amid divorce rumors, RadarOnline.com has learned.

While Lopez, 54, and Affleck, 51, arrived at a recent Los Angeles event separately, they made a point to flash wide smiles to paparazzi cameras as they left together.

Source: MEGA

The couple arrived at an L.A. event separately on Sunday, before later leaving together.

On Sunday, May 19, the embattled couple were spotted leaving the Aero Theatre in Brentwood together, where they attended a film event with their blended family, including Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Lopez and Affleck shared a laugh as they got in the same car and departed the venue.

Source: MEGA

Affleck sported his wedding band at the event after being seen without it on Friday and Saturday.

The Gone Girl actor was notably seen wearing his wedding band, which was a swift change of pace after being spotted without it on Friday and Saturday, fueling divorce rumors.

Lopez was also spotted sporting her wedding ring — and was seen giving her husband a loving embrace as she greeted him and his middle child, Fin, 15, at the event.

Source: MEGA

Insiders claimed Affleck moved into his own home 'several weeks ago.'

Earlier in the day, Affleck was spotted on his way to the theater without his wife. The Good Will Hunting star looked casual in a grey t-shirt, jeans, and sneakers as he smoked a cigarette.

Lopez was later seen arriving at the theater with her 16-year-old child Emme, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Despite the couple putting on a united front as they left the venue, their separate arrivals added to speculation that their marriage is heading toward divorce.

Rumors swirled as the couple were said to be "living separately" as reports claimed Affleck moved out of the couple's $60 million L.A. mansion "several weeks ago," according to Us Weekly.

Source: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA

Sources claimed the marriage hit a rough patch as Lopez 'started ramping up her work commitments.'

On Friday, May 17, Affleck was spotted sans wedding band.

The following day, May 18, Affleck was seen leaving the $100,000 per month Brentwood home — which he's renting while filming his latest project, The Account 2 — before he met up with Garner and their daughter Violet, 18, to watch son Samuel's basketball game in Santa Monica.

Affleck was once again not wearing his wedding band during the outing.

Affleck appeared to ditch his wedding band as insiders claimed he and Lopez split amid ongoing issues in their marriage.

"They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour," a source told Us Weekly.

A separate insider told People that Affleck and Lopez "did not celebrate Mother's Day together."

