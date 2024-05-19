Your tip
Ben Affleck Spotted Without Wedding Ring After Jennifer Lopez Split Rumors

jennifer lopez and ben affleck spotted having a heated conversation
Source: MEGA

May 19 2024, Published 10:30 a.m. ET

Ben Affleck has been spotted without his wedding ring for the first time since the rumors of a split with Jennifer Lopez began circulating, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The actor's bare finger was seen as he pulled up to a recital at his kid's school on Friday in photos obtained by TMZ, inviting further speculation about the Hollywood couple's relationship status.

jennifer lopez and ben affleck split rumors havent been photographed together weeks pp
Source: MEGA

On Thursday, Lopez and Affleck were seen in public together for the first time in seven weeks.

Affleck and Lopez were both wearing their wedding bands on Thursday when they were sighted in public together for the first time in seven weeks at a school production for Fin Affleck, one of the three children that Affleck shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

They arrived separately and according to a witness, "Ben did not look happy to see J Lo as she arrived at a show for one of his kids. When he saw her get out of her car, they did not hug or kiss."

jennifer lopez ben affleck
Source: MEGA

Ben has allegedly been staying in a Brentwood home "without his wife."

Affleck reportedly gave Lopez and her teen Emme a ride home to the $60 million Beverly Hills mansion they bought together last year before returning to the rental home in Brentwood where he has been staying.

The stars have allegedly been living separately since Lopez returned to Los Angeles from New York, where she had been filming Kiss of the Spider Woman, promoting her new movie Atlas, and co-chairing the Met Gala while Affleck was back in LA shooting a sequel to his 2016 film The Accountant.

Ben Affleck
ben affleck jennifer lopez
Source: MEGA

The stars rekindled their romance in April 2021 and tied the knot in a surprise Vegas wedding in the summer of 2022.

Although they have yet to comment publicly on the situation, a source claimed earlier this week that Affleck had "decided to call it quits" on their marriage and the couple is "headed for a divorce."

J Lo added further fuel to the fire when she like a post on Instagram about being unable to build a healthy relationship with someone who "lacks integrity" and "emotional safety" and "repeatedly fails to follow through" on "promises or commitments."

ben affleck j lo
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck is reportedly looking for a new home following rumors of a split with Jennifer Lopez.

Bennifer first dated in the early 2000s. They got engaged but called off the wedding before rekindling their romance nearly two decades later, tying the knot in a surprise Vegas wedding followed by a more traditional ceremony in the summer of 2022.

Page Six has reported that there is "buzz in real estate circles" that Affleck is in the market for a new place in Los Angeles. Lopez was also spotted house-hunting this week, although an insider claimed that she was just searching for an investment property.

