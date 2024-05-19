Ben Affleck Spotted Without Wedding Ring After Jennifer Lopez Split Rumors

Affleck and Lopez were both wearing their wedding bands on Thursday when they were sighted in public together for the first time in seven weeks at a school production for Fin Affleck, one of the three children that Affleck shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

They arrived separately and according to a witness, "Ben did not look happy to see J Lo as she arrived at a show for one of his kids. When he saw her get out of her car, they did not hug or kiss."