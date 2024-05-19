Ben Affleck Spotted Without Wedding Ring After Jennifer Lopez Split Rumors
Ben Affleck has been spotted without his wedding ring for the first time since the rumors of a split with Jennifer Lopez began circulating, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The actor's bare finger was seen as he pulled up to a recital at his kid's school on Friday in photos obtained by TMZ, inviting further speculation about the Hollywood couple's relationship status.
Affleck and Lopez were both wearing their wedding bands on Thursday when they were sighted in public together for the first time in seven weeks at a school production for Fin Affleck, one of the three children that Affleck shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
They arrived separately and according to a witness, "Ben did not look happy to see J Lo as she arrived at a show for one of his kids. When he saw her get out of her car, they did not hug or kiss."
Affleck reportedly gave Lopez and her teen Emme a ride home to the $60 million Beverly Hills mansion they bought together last year before returning to the rental home in Brentwood where he has been staying.
The stars have allegedly been living separately since Lopez returned to Los Angeles from New York, where she had been filming Kiss of the Spider Woman, promoting her new movie Atlas, and co-chairing the Met Gala while Affleck was back in LA shooting a sequel to his 2016 film The Accountant.
Although they have yet to comment publicly on the situation, a source claimed earlier this week that Affleck had "decided to call it quits" on their marriage and the couple is "headed for a divorce."
J Lo added further fuel to the fire when she like a post on Instagram about being unable to build a healthy relationship with someone who "lacks integrity" and "emotional safety" and "repeatedly fails to follow through" on "promises or commitments."
Bennifer first dated in the early 2000s. They got engaged but called off the wedding before rekindling their romance nearly two decades later, tying the knot in a surprise Vegas wedding followed by a more traditional ceremony in the summer of 2022.
Page Six has reported that there is "buzz in real estate circles" that Affleck is in the market for a new place in Los Angeles. Lopez was also spotted house-hunting this week, although an insider claimed that she was just searching for an investment property.