Ben Affleck Reportedly House-Hunting Following Jennifer Lopez Split Rumors

ben affleck j lo
Source: MEGA

By:

May 18 2024, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Ben Affleck is reportedly looking for a new home following rumors of a split with Jennifer Lopez, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Per Page Six, there is "buzz in real estate circles" that Affleck is in the market for a new place in Los Angeles. The actor has allegedly been staying in a Brentwood home without his wife "over the past week or so."

Lopez was also spotted house-hunting this week, although an insider claimed that she was just searching for an investment property.

jennifer lopez ben affleck home formerly owned by ponzi scheme convict pp
Source: MEGA

Lopez was also spotted house-hunting this week.

Speculation about the Hollywood power couple's relationship status has been swirling since Lopez attended the 2024 Met Gala by herself last week.

Although a source claimed that Affleck couldn't be there because he was busy filming The Account 2, another insider told In Touch that the Oscar winner had "decided to call it quits" on the marriage.

J.Lo further fueled the fire by liking a post about unhealthy relationships on Instagram.

jennifer lopez and ben affleck split rumors havent been photographed together weeks pp
Source: MEGA

On Thursday, Lopez and Affleck were seen in public together for the first time in seven weeks.

The couple reunited to attend Fin Affleck's school production but arrived separately.

According to a witness, "Ben did not look happy to see J Lo as she arrived at a show for one of his kids. When he saw her get out of her car, they did not hug or kiss."

MORE ON:
Ben Affleck
jennifer lopez ben affleck
Source: MEGA

Ben has allegedly been staying in a Brentwood home "without his wife."

Bennifer first dated in the early 2000s. They got engaged but called off the wedding and broke up in 2004.

The couple bought a $60 million mansion together last year.

ben affleck jennifer lopez
Source: MEGA

The stars rekindled their romance in April 2021 and tied the knot in a surprise Vegas wedding in the summer of 2022.

Both celebs moved on with other people after their initial breakup in 2004.

Lopez married singer Marc Anthony in 2004. They were married for 10 years and share twins Max and Emme.

Affleck tied the knot with actress Jennifer Garner in 2005. They welcomed three kids, daughters Violet and Seraphina and son Samuel, before divorcing in 2018.

