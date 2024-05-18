Ben Affleck Reportedly House-Hunting Following Jennifer Lopez Split Rumors

Ben Affleck is reportedly looking for a new home following rumors of a split with Jennifer Lopez, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Per Page Six, there is "buzz in real estate circles" that Affleck is in the market for a new place in Los Angeles. The actor has allegedly been staying in a Brentwood home without his wife "over the past week or so."

Lopez was also spotted house-hunting this week, although an insider claimed that she was just searching for an investment property.