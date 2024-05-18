Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'Did Not Celebrate Mother's Day Together,' Source Says

"Lulu and Max, I am here FOREVER to support you, encourage you, to remind you of your greatness of your goodness and your limitless capability. You. Can. Do. Anything," Lopez wrote in the caption to one post . "You are brilliant and beautiful and worthy of love and all the beautiful things in life. If you ever learn one thing from me, let it be that."

"Happy Mother’s Day to my Mommy," she wrote in another. "As the years go by, I realize more and more the sacrifices you made of yourself and your dreams to give us the opportunity and strength to live our own. I love you and accept you for who you are. I appreciate all of the songs you sang and the dancing in the living room and all the stories you told where I would hang on every word and then cry from laughter at how you told them."

"Thank you for the joy that you instilled in me. Your resilience and fearlessness lives within my bones and I am forever grateful for the beautiful times, and also for the inevitable difficult times as well. They make up our life and our relationship and I wouldn’t have it any other way. I love you just the way you are. Forever, Jennifer."