Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Relationship Timeline: Called-Off Wedding, Rekindled Romance and Divorce Rumors in 13 Slides
2002: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Met For the 1st Time
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez met on the set of their film, Gigli. They started dating while the "On the Floor" singer was processing her divorce from her second husband, Cris Judd.
Their relationship led fans to create their famous couple name, Bennifer.
November 2002: Ben Affleck Popped the Question
Only a few months after they began dating, Lopez told Diane Sawyer that she got engaged to Affleck in a "traditional, but also in a very spectacular way."
She also gushed about their relationship, saying, "We've talked about this so many times, and we talked about how people kind of see him with … one type of person and me with another type of person, and the two of us together is like, 'How did that happen?' And how we're probably more alike and from the same kind of background … same kind of upbringing and same kind of family and same kind of house."
September 2003: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Postponed Their Wedding
Affleck and Lopez finalized their wedding plans, with their ceremony in Santa Barbara on September 14, 2003. However, they released a statement confirming the postponement of the event.
"Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date," said the couple. "When we found ourselves seriously contemplating hiring three separate 'decoy brides' at three different locations, we realized that something was awry. We felt what should have been a joyful and sacred day could be spoiled for us, our families and our friends."
In 2021, the He's Just Not That Into You star opened up about how rude media coverage of Lopez was when they were still dating.
"People were so f---- mean about her — sexist, racist. Ugly, vicious s--- was written about her in ways that if you wrote it now you would literally be fired for saying those things you said," he said on The Hollywood Reporter's "Awards Chatter" podcast. "Now it's like, she's lionized and respected for the work she did, where she came from, what she accomplished — as well she f----- should be!"
January 2004: They Called It Quits
Months after canceling their wedding, Affleck and Lopez called it quits due to intense media attention. They went on to marry other people: Affleck to Jennifer Garner in 2005 and Lopez to Marc Anthony in June 2004.
April 2021: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Rekindled Their Romance
Shortly after ending her relationship with Alex Rodriguez, the Hustlers star sparked rumors she rekindled her romance with Affleck nearly two decades after their split. Sources said the pair began spending time in Los Angeles.
July 2021: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Went Instagram Official
To mark her 52nd birthday, the "Can't Get Enough" singer posted photos from a vacation, including a snap showing her kissing Affleck.
September 2021: The Pair Marked Their Red Carpet Debut Since Reuniting
- Ben Affleck Spotted With Wedding Ring on During Boys' Night in LA as J Lo Drops Jaws in Plunging White Gown at Movie Premiere
- Ben Affleck's Ex Jen Garner Trying to Save His Marriage to Jennifer Lopez: She Wants to 'Keep Them Together'
- All by Herself: J Lo Attends Hollywood Premiere Without Ben Affleck, Flaunts Wedding Ring After Divorce Rumors
After keeping quiet about their relationship, the Live by Night actor and Lopez marked their first red carpet appearance since reuniting at the Venice Film Festival.
April 2022: They Got Engaged Again
The Shall We Dance? actress confirmed their engagement through her On The JLo newsletter. She also emailed her pals on April 8 to share the news.
July 16, 2022: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Tied the Knot
Affleck and Lopez finally tied the knot in Las Vegas after getting a marriage license.
In the July 17 On The JLo newsletter, the Shotgun Wedding star opened up about the milestone in their relationship.
"It's a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other," Lopez wrote. "We always did, but we have even more of an appreciation because we know that life can take you in different directions."
She continued, "We have been in the game in the public eye long enough to know who we are as people and what really matters and what doesn't matter. We have kids and we respect each other. ... We really live our lives in a way we can be proud of and our kids can be proud of you. We're just operating from a place of love and respect for everyone in our lives and that is very important to us. We know what the truth is [and] we hold it sacred."
Over a month later, they held another ceremony in Georgia and celebrated with their friends and family.
November 2022: Jennifer Lopez Revealed the Biggest Heartbreak of Her Life
As Affleck and Lopez's healthy marriage continued, the Second Act star spoke with Zane Lowe regarding her and her husband's initial breakup.
"It was so painful after we broke up," she said. "Once we called off that wedding 20 years ago, it was the biggest heartbreak of my life. I honestly felt like I was going to die. It sent me on a spiral for the next 18 years where I just couldn't get it right. But now, 20 years later, it does have a happy ending. It has the most would-never-happen-in-Hollywood ending."
February 2024: Jennifer Lopez Collaborated With Ben Affleck on Her Documentary
Lopez released several projects, including the documentary This Is Me... Now: A Love Story. It was inspired by her marriage to Affleck and the events before and after their reunion.
She revealed during the premiere of the musical documentary that Affleck helped her to work on the material.
"I was like, 'I don't write, I don't do this.' He was like, 'You do, you write, you direct, you produce, you choreograph, you do all the things,'" she shared. "'Start stepping into that, start owning a little bit of who you are.'"
However, several reports emerged suggesting that the Reindeer Games star was uncomfortable by the attention their relationship had received after the release of the documentary.
May 16, 2024: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Were Spotted Together Again After 47 Days
For the first time since March, Affleck and Lopez marked their public appearance amid the speculation about their marriage. They attended an event in Los Angeles at the time.
"Ben did not look happy to see J Lo as she arrived at a show for one of his kids," the insider told Daily Mail.
Despite the outing, the buzz intensified after reports claimed they are now living separately while they are both in Los Angeles.
May 2024: More Reports About the Pair's Trouble in Paradise Surfaced
As the rumors swirl, a source revealed to People that Affleck and Lopez's marriage "is not in the best place at the moment."
"She likes to open her heart to her fans and to the world," the insider said, explaining that the issue started due to their different personalities and views on what to share about their lives and marriage. "He is more introspective and private. This has been difficult day-to-day."