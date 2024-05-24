Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Relationship Timeline: Called-Off Wedding, Rekindled Romance and Divorce Rumors in 13 Slides

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez met on the set of their film, Gigli. They started dating while the "On the Floor" singer was processing her divorce from her second husband , Cris Judd .

She also gushed about their relationship, saying, "We've talked about this so many times, and we talked about how people kind of see him with … one type of person and me with another type of person, and the two of us together is like, 'How did that happen?' And how we're probably more alike and from the same kind of background … same kind of upbringing and same kind of family and same kind of house."

Only a few months after they began dating, Lopez told Diane Sawyer that she got engaged to Affleck in a "traditional, but also in a very spectacular way."

"People were so f---- mean about her — sexist, racist. Ugly, vicious s--- was written about her in ways that if you wrote it now you would literally be fired for saying those things you said," he said on The Hollywood Reporter's "Awards Chatter" podcast . "Now it's like, she's lionized and respected for the work she did, where she came from, what she accomplished — as well she f----- should be!"

In 2021, the He's Just Not That Into You star opened up about how rude media coverage of Lopez was when they were still dating.

"Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date," said the couple. "When we found ourselves seriously contemplating hiring three separate 'decoy brides' at three different locations, we realized that something was awry. We felt what should have been a joyful and sacred day could be spoiled for us, our families and our friends."

Affleck and Lopez finalized their wedding plans, with their ceremony in Santa Barbara on September 14, 2003. However, they released a statement confirming the postponement of the event.

Months after canceling their wedding, Affleck and Lopez called it quits due to intense media attention. They went on to marry other people: Affleck to Jennifer Garner in 2005 and Lopez to Marc Anthony in June 2004.

Shortly after ending her relationship with Alex Rodriguez , the Hustlers star sparked rumors she rekindled her romance with Affleck nearly two decades after their split. Sources said the pair began spending time in Los Angeles.

To mark her 52nd birthday, the "Can't Get Enough" singer posted photos from a vacation, including a snap showing her kissing Affleck.

Ben Affleck was attending the premiere of his film, 'The Last Duel,' at the time.

After keeping quiet about their relationship, the Live by Night actor and Lopez marked their first red carpet appearance since reuniting at the Venice Film Festival.

The Shall We Dance? actress confirmed their engagement through her On The JLo newsletter . She also emailed her pals on April 8 to share the news.

Affleck and Lopez finally tied the knot in Las Vegas after getting a marriage license.

In the July 17 On The JLo newsletter, the Shotgun Wedding star opened up about the milestone in their relationship.

"It's a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other," Lopez wrote. "We always did, but we have even more of an appreciation because we know that life can take you in different directions."

She continued, "We have been in the game in the public eye long enough to know who we are as people and what really matters and what doesn't matter. We have kids and we respect each other. ... We really live our lives in a way we can be proud of and our kids can be proud of you. We're just operating from a place of love and respect for everyone in our lives and that is very important to us. We know what the truth is [and] we hold it sacred."

Over a month later, they held another ceremony in Georgia and celebrated with their friends and family.