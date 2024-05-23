10 Celebrities Who Were Reportedly Visited by Famous Ghosts: From Alan Hamel to Wayne Newton
Alan Hamel
Suzanne Somers' widower, Alan Hamel, opened up about the "very strange spirits" he encountered after the Three's Company's actress' death on October 15, 2023. He told Page Six he felt his late wife thrice in the same day.
"A hummingbird flew into our house and made the rounds in the kitchen, and the living room and the dining room," he said, recalling how the bird "hovered" in front of a framed photo of the couple before landing and staying on top of it.
Hamel claimed the fireplace started by itself afterward while the music of Somers' favorite composer began playing.
The third encounter reportedly happened when he was about to fall asleep, with Hamel feeling like Somers was lying beside him.
"I'm a believer now that there is an afterlife. I'm convinced of it … I think there's something we don't understand. I think there's a plane somewhere … after we discard our bodies. We still have our soul. I think our soul is energy. The soul must go somewhere and do something," Hamel continued.
Bridget Marquardt
As a paranormal enthusiast, Bridget Marquardt has learned terrifying and shocking stories through her talk show Ghost Magnet With Bridget Marquardt. But among her encounters, her vivid dream featuring Hugh Hefner was reportedly one of the most memorable.
"I was standing there and then all of a sudden, I hear him coming down the stairs and he comes running down the stairs and his arms were open wide and he gave me what we used to call his big laugh and was like, 'Oh my darling' and he gave me a big hug," she told E! News in 2017. "I could feel his smoke in the satin on his smoking jacket. I could smell his cologne. It was just so, so real."
Cher
Speaking with Extra in November 2013, Cher shared why she believed her late husband, Sonny Bono, was messing with her home's light decades after his death.
"I bought this new chandelier and I just think you know it came to my mind and it's not like if it is [Sonny,] fine, if it's not, fine. I don't care. But I just get this little feeling because it goes on in the middle of the night when the switch is down — on and off, on and off — and it would just be like him to do that," she revealed.
Christina Crawford
Christina Crawford, who wrote the book Mommy Dearest about Joan Crawford's alleged cruel and abusive behavior, also detailed the haunting experiences she had in their house after the matriarch's death. Spontaneous fires reportedly started in the wall behind the part where her mom's bed was placed.
"Once the Beverly Hills Fire Department spent four days there attempting to solve the mystery of the spontaneous fires that would break out on the walls," Christina said, later adding, "Every single family that has lived in that house has had horrible things happen . . . illnesses, alcoholism, addictions, relationship problems, and now, evidently with the current owner, the walls are breaking out in flames!"
Courteney Cox
During her appearance on CBS Sunday Morning, Courteney Cox spoke about Matthew Perry's ghost reportedly guiding her after her Friends costar's death.
"I'm so thankful I got to work so closely with him for so many years," Cox said. "He visits me a lot, if we believe in that."
Helena Bonham Carter
Helena Bonham Carter tried to connect to Princess Margaret's spirit through a psychic before playing the royal's role in The Crown.
"She does healing. She does other things, but she also has a talent for mediumship and as I was seeing her for something else, she said, 'Oh, Margaret is here. Does that mean anything?' and I said, 'Yes, it does,'" she revealed during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show. "I said, 'Well, yeah…. If you've got the horse's mouth in the room, you're not gonna say no.'"
Bonham Carter continued, "I said, 'Yeah' and I asked, 'Would you mind if I played you?' She did say, 'I think you're a better idea than the other actor.' It was a very typical Margaret thing."
Lady Gaga
In 2011, Lady Gaga spoke candidly about the late designer Alexander McQueen and explained how the couturier's ghost helped her in her career.
"Right after he died, I wrote 'Born This Way.' I think he's up in heaven with fashion strings in his hands, marionetting away, planning this whole thing," she said.
The "Always Remember Us This Way" songstress got another sign that McQueen helped her after her label decided to change the release of her single to the date of McQueen's first death anniversary.
Liam Gallagher
Liam Gallagher had several ghostly encounters with John Lennon in the past.
In 2019, he told Beats 1 radio station that he had Lennon's chair and that the item freaked him out.
"Sometimes I come downstairs and it's rocking on its own," Gallagher claimed. "I've got Lennon's rocking chair somewhere. Well I used to years ago, but I move house quite a bit, man, every couple of years, so I don't know where... It's probably in storage at the moment, which is a shame."
In the same year, he informed Q Magazine that he saw Lennon while staying at a Liverpool hotel. He recalled seeing the late The Beatles member's spirit and how Lennon looked "very well" and "did not look dead."
Pete Doherty
After Amy Winehouse's death in July 2011, her friend — and supposed lover — Pete Doherty fled to Paris after seeing the "Back to Black" ghost at his London flat three or four times. The ghost reportedly visited her family's home in Kent, as well.
Wayne Newton
In one of his shows at the Las Vegas Hilton, Wayne Newton played a medley of Elvis Presley's songs to honor his later friend, Gordon Prouty. While delivering a heartfelt performance, he revealed he saw the King of Rock and Roll from the closed-off balcony.
"Elvis looked down at Wayne. He looked at peace, smiled at him. And when Wayne tells the story, he said it made him feel that Elvis was telling him he was okay and was appreciating the performance," Newton continued.