The Ghost of Matthew Perry ‘Visits’ Ex-‘Friends’ Co-Star Courteney Cox, She Declares

Courteney Cox claimed her late co-star Matthew Perry still 'visits' her.

By:

May 20 2024, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Sitcom star Courteney Cox claimed she's frequently visited by the ghost of late Friends co-star Matthew Perry, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Cox, 59, revealed she can "sense" when her late co-star's spirit is around. Perry, who played Cox's on-screen husband in the hit sitcom, was found deceased in the hot tub at his Los Angeles home last October.

Perry was found deceased in his hot tub at his L.A. home in October 2023.

During an appearance on CBS Sunday Morning, the 59-year-old actress candidly spoke about being "guided" by Perry's spirit.

"I’m so thankful I got to work so closely with him for so many years," Cox said. "He visits me a lot, if we believe in that."

Cox said her late 'Friends' co-star 'visits' her 'a lot.'

Cox went on to claim that she still speaks to loved ones that have passed, including her on-screen husband.

"I talk to my mom, my dad, Matthew. I feel like there are a lot of people that, I think, guide us," Cox explained. "I do sense… I sense Matthew’s around for sure."

Following Perry's shocking death, Cox honored her late friend in an emotional tribute on Instagram, which included snaps from their on-screen moments together.

"I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day," Cox captioned the post. "When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind."

Cox revealed she can 'sense Matthew's around.'

As RadarOnline.com reported, an autopsy revealed "acute effects of ketamine" coupled with drowning, coronary artery disease, and opioid use as contributing factors to Perry's death.

Despite decades of substance abuse, Perry was said to be sober and focused on a healthy lifestyle at the time of his tragic death.

Aniston claimed Perry was 'not in pain' or 'struggling' at the time of his death.

Fellow Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston also opened up about Perry's death — and the last time they spoke — in an interview with Variety.

"He was healthy. He had quit smoking. He was getting in shape. He was happy — that’s all I know," Aniston, who played Rachel Green in the sitcom, told the outlet.

"I was literally texting with him that morning, funny Matty. He was not in pain. He wasn’t struggling."

