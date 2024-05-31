Back On? Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Reunite for First Time in Twelve Days
Back on? Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reunited for the first time in 12 days this week amid rumors regarding the fate of the Hollywood couple’s allegedly deteriorating marriage, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a surprising development to come weeks after it was first rumored that Affleck and Lopez’s marriage was on the rocks, the A-list pair were spotted arriving together to another high school graduation party for Violet Affleck on Thursday.
According to photos of the Gone Girl actor and Love Don’t Cost a Thing singer, the pair appeared melancholy and stone-faced as they arrived at the home of Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, for the party.
The allegedly troubled couple were also joined by Affleck’s mother and Lopez’s mother-in-law, Christopher Anne Boldt.
Meanwhile, Affleck and Lopez were spotted leaving Violet’s high school graduation party just one hour later.
Although the couple were seen leaving the party together and climbing into a black Cadillac Escalade, Lopez reportedly left shortly after they arrived back to the Brentwood home that Affleck was said to be renting by himself amid the pair’s rumored marital woes.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Affleck and Lopez’s united front at Violet’s party on Thursday came nearly two weeks after the couple was last seen together at a movie event in Santa Monica on May 19.
The rumors surrounding the pair’s alleged marital woes first started earlier this month when the Maid in Manhattan actress attended the 2024 Met Gala without hubby Affleck on May 6. Even before that, the pair had not been seen together since March.
Sources familiar with the couple’s marriage even claimed that Affleck recently moved out of his and Lopez’s more than $60 million Beverly Hills mansion and moved into a home in Brentwood by himself.
“He’s been checked out,” one insider recently said before noting that Affleck and Lopez are on “two completely different pages most of the time” and that “the honeymoon phase has worn off.”
Another insider claimed that Lopez was in “crisis mode” amid her and the Justice League star’s alleged marital problems.
"J Lo has had screaming fits – and she's been making panicked, middle-of-the-night phone calls to crisis managers to figure out how she's going to publicly handle this situation,” the source spilled. "Her heart is broken and she's barely eating.”
As for Affleck, the Good Will Hunting star reportedly “feels like a fool” as he and Lopez allegedly barrel towards a divorce just two years after they tied the knot in July 2022.
"They reunited 20 years after they first broke up, only to see everything fall apart again," yet another insider close to the couple’s allegedly crumbling marriage claimed.
"All this time, Ben's friends and family have been asking him what he was thinking — and he doesn't have a good answer. It's like he was under a spell," the source spilled further.
"He made a huge mistake and feels like such a fool."