Ben ‘Feels Like Such a Fool’: Inside Affleck’s Split From J Lo as Pal Reveals ‘There’s No Way It Could Have Lasted’
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's marriage is reportedly barreling towards divorce — and sources claim the Oscar winner "feels like such a fool," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Less than two years after they tied the knot in Las Vegas, a source close to the couple revealed "there's no way it could have lasted."
"They reunited 20 years after they first broke up, only to see everything fall apart again," a source close to the couple told InTouch Weekly.
Ben was recently spotted out and about without his wedding band, which added to chatter about his marriage falling apart. Amid ongoing divorce rumors, the actor was seen sporting his wedding band again, though suspicions still ran high.
"She can't control him and he can't change her," the insider said of friction between the couple, adding the Gone Girl star moved out of their new $61 million mansion into a $100,000 per month rental home near his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.
Ben and J Lo shocked fans when they rekindled their romance in 2021, 17 years after they called off their first engagement in 2004. The couple moved quickly and said "I do" in July 2022.
- 'Going Through the Motions': J Lo and Ben Affleck's Honeymoon Phase Has 'Worn Off' After Whirlwind Romance Due to High-Paced Lifestyle
- J Lo in Denial: Wild Claims of ‘Screaming Fits’ and ‘Panicked Calls’ as ‘DIVORCE OF THE CENTURY’ From Ben Affleck Looms Large
- Ben Affleck Makes Last Ditch Bid to Win Back J Lo: He’s ‘Struggled with Loneliness’ Since Moving Out, ‘Realized How Much He Misses’ Lopez
"All this time, Ben's friends and family have been asking him what he was thinking — and he doesn't have a good answer. It's like he was under a spell," the tipster added. "He made a huge mistake and feels like such a fool."
Meanwhile, sources claim J Lo remains a hopeless romantic.
"She's desperate to save the relationship, not just because she still loves him, but she also wants to save face, from having a fourth failed marriage," the mole explained. "Their final days and nights together were excruciatingly difficult. She begged Ben for a second chance, but he said no."
The two came together again to watch his child, Fin, 15, perform in a school play on May 16. J Lo brought her daughter, Emme, 16, "who is super attached to Fin," according to the source.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"But Ben avoided showing J Lo any real affection," the insider continued. "He didn't hold her hand or get out to open the car door for her. He just drove her home, then went back to his rental. He can't — or won't — fake that everything is fine."
His one concession? He wore his wedding band for the outing. "But that won't last," the source noted. "And J Lo is devastated."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to J Lo and Ben's reps for comment.