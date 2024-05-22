Your tip
Ben Affleck Spotted With Wedding Ring on During Boys' Night in LA as J Lo Drops Jaws in Plunging White Gown at Movie Premiere

ben affleck spotted wedding ring during outing jennifer lopez movie premiere pp
Source: Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA; ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Ben Affleck was still sporting his wedding ring while stepping out solo.

By:

May 22 2024

All eyes were on Jennifer Lopez when she hit the red carpet solo on Tuesday night wearing a stunning white gown for the Mexico City premiere of her new movie Atlas amid swirling split rumors.

J Lo's husband, Ben Affleck, was miles away back in Los Angeles but notably stepped out with his wedding ring on while grabbing dinner at the Santa Monica-based hotspot Giorgio Baldi, RadarOnline.com has learned.

ben affleck spotted wedding ring during outing jennifer lopez movie premiere
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

J Lo was beaming while hitting the red carpet.

Affleck was seen with a group of guy friends, dressed casually in tan jeans and a navy button-up shirt.

Meanwhile, Lopez was a vision in her high-fashion Chloé chiffon dress at the Plaza Toreo Parque Central on Tuesday night, just one day after appearing at the LA premiere which was held at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood.

The box office star also skipped the LA event, during which she wore her wedding ring, seemingly because he has been busy filming The Accountant 2.

ben affleck spotted wedding ring during outing jennifer lopez movie premiere
Source: MEGA

She stepped out with her wedding ring on Monday night at the Egyptian Theater in Los Angeles.

Fans started to speculate there was trouble in paradise with the power couple earlier this month after noticing Affleck and Lopez had not been photographed together in nearly two months.

Reports have emerged claiming they have been living apart from each other recently, less than two years after eloping in Las Vegas and celebrating their rekindled union with a second Georgia ceremony that friends and family members attended.

Sources close to the pair also said they did not celebrate Mother's Day together.

Ben Affleck
ben affleck spotted wedding ring during outing jennifer lopez movie premiere
Source: MEGA

The box office star also skipped the LA event, seemingly because he has been busy filming.

Bennifer has since been spotted out together, casting some doubt on divorce rumors.

The pair were all smiles as they were seen cruising around in the Argo star's car after attending a family event in Brentwood on May 19. He was holding up his phone in the paparazzi shots which displayed her "Jennifer Affleck" contact name.

As the duo goes through reported marital troubles, his ex Jennifer Garner has been showing her support for the actor and his blended family.

ben affleck spotted wedding ring during outing jennifer lopez movie premiere
Source: MEGA

Affleck and Lopez have yet to address the breakup speculation.

"J Lo has come to accept that Jen will always be a huge influence on Ben," an insider told RadarOnline.com. "Even if they're not married, he still values Jen's opinion and respects her."

"J Lo doesn't want to fight with Ben," added the tipster. "She wants peace and harmony and for Ben to love and cherish her. And the best person to help her is Jen."

