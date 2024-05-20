Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Ben Affleck

'Headed for Divorce': Ben Affleck Has 'Come to His Senses' and Understands There's 'No Way' His Marriage to J Lo Will Work

ben affleck j lo
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck has “come to his senses” and is reportedly ready to pull the plug on his marriage.

By:

May 20 2024, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Ben Affleck has “come to his senses” and is reportedly ready to pull the plug on his marriage to Jennifer Lopez just two months before their second wedding anniversary, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources shared that the Gone Girl actor, 51, is desperate for a divorce and knows "this isn't going to work."

Article continues below advertisement

“If there was a way to divorce on grounds of temporary insanity, he would,” an insider told Page Six on Monday. “He feels like the last two years was just a fever dream, and he’s come to his senses now and understands there is just no way this is going to work.”

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Affleck and J Lo's reps for comment.

ben affleck jennifer lopez
Source: MEGA

Insiders claimed Affleck moved into his own home "several weeks ago."

Article continues below advertisement

The news comes after the pair put on a united front while attending one of their child's functions over the weekend, with Affleck slipping his wedding ring back on for the rare occasion. It was reported last week that there was trouble in paradise as the two hadn't been photographed together in seven weeks.

Article continues below advertisement

J Lo shocked everyone when she attended the elusive Met Gala earlier this month without her A-list husband as the eye candy on her arm despite serving as one of the event's co-chairs.

A source claimed they "did not celebrate Mother's Day together" — and when they were finally spotted together last week, their interaction seemed icy.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez and ben affleck split rumors havent been photographed together weeks
Source: MEGA

The pair hadn't been seen together in seven weeks before putting on a united front for their child.

MORE ON:
Ben Affleck
Article continues below advertisement

"Ben did not look happy to see J Lo as she arrived at a show for one of his kids," an eyewitness told Daily Mail. They did not embrace during what appeared to be a cold showdown.

"When he saw her get out of her car, they did not hug or kiss," the observer noted. Despite the tense exchange, J Lo brought Affleck and Jen Garner's middle child a beautiful bouquet to celebrate the performance.

Article continues below advertisement
ben affleck
Source: MEGA

Ben reportedly understands there's "no way" the marriage will work.

Article continues below advertisement

It was also claimed the two are house hunting separately as they reportedly no longer stay under the same roof. Affleck has allegedly stayed in a Brentwood home "without his wife" while J Lo has been living in the $60 million Beverly Hills mansion they bought together last year.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez ben affleck
Source: MEGA

Affleck and J Lo are just two months shy of their second wedding anniversary.

Article continues below advertisement

Affleck and J Lo tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas wedding in the summer of 2022 before saying "I do" again months later. If the couple does get a divorce, it won't be their first breakup. "Bennifer" ended their original romance in 2004, months after canceling their lavish ceremony.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.