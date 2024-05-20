'Headed for Divorce': Ben Affleck Has 'Come to His Senses' and Understands There's 'No Way' His Marriage to J Lo Will Work
Ben Affleck has “come to his senses” and is reportedly ready to pull the plug on his marriage to Jennifer Lopez just two months before their second wedding anniversary, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources shared that the Gone Girl actor, 51, is desperate for a divorce and knows "this isn't going to work."
“If there was a way to divorce on grounds of temporary insanity, he would,” an insider told Page Six on Monday. “He feels like the last two years was just a fever dream, and he’s come to his senses now and understands there is just no way this is going to work.”
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Affleck and J Lo's reps for comment.
The news comes after the pair put on a united front while attending one of their child's functions over the weekend, with Affleck slipping his wedding ring back on for the rare occasion. It was reported last week that there was trouble in paradise as the two hadn't been photographed together in seven weeks.
J Lo shocked everyone when she attended the elusive Met Gala earlier this month without her A-list husband as the eye candy on her arm despite serving as one of the event's co-chairs.
A source claimed they "did not celebrate Mother's Day together" — and when they were finally spotted together last week, their interaction seemed icy.
"Ben did not look happy to see J Lo as she arrived at a show for one of his kids," an eyewitness told Daily Mail. They did not embrace during what appeared to be a cold showdown.
"When he saw her get out of her car, they did not hug or kiss," the observer noted. Despite the tense exchange, J Lo brought Affleck and Jen Garner's middle child a beautiful bouquet to celebrate the performance.
It was also claimed the two are house hunting separately as they reportedly no longer stay under the same roof. Affleck has allegedly stayed in a Brentwood home "without his wife" while J Lo has been living in the $60 million Beverly Hills mansion they bought together last year.
Affleck and J Lo tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas wedding in the summer of 2022 before saying "I do" again months later. If the couple does get a divorce, it won't be their first breakup. "Bennifer" ended their original romance in 2004, months after canceling their lavish ceremony.