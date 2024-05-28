Jennifer Lopez Branded ‘Desperate’ for ‘Clinging’ to Ben Affleck Relationship — as He Goes to Daughter Violet's Graduation Party ALONE
Jennifer Lopez was recently branded as “desperate” for “clinging” to her relationship with Ben Affleck even as rumors swirl regarding the couple’s imminent split, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come as Lopez and Affleck’s marriage was rumored to be slowly deteriorating, sources suggested that the 54-year-old actress and singer was “desperate” to make the marriage work – particularly as her career slowed down to a standstill.
According to The New York Post’s Cindy Adams, Lopez was “desperate” and “clinging” to her marriage to Affleck to “save herself from embarrassment.”
“She’s now desperate to pretend temp Affleck is still happy with her,” Adams opined on Monday. “Why? Because it’s embarrassing.”
“Slowing professionally because 20-year-old newbies are cropping up, she’s now producing her own projects,” Adams added regarding Lopez’s struggling music and film career.
Meanwhile, Affleck was recently spotted attending his daughter’s graduation party in Los Angeles without Lopez anywhere to be seen.
The 51-year-old actor appeared “downcast” when he arrived at Violet’s graduation party in LA on Monday, according to Daily Mail. Also interesting was the fact that Affleck appeared to be wearing his wedding ring.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the rumors regarding Lopez and Affleck’s allegedly deteriorating marriage first started earlier this month when it was revealed the pair had not been seen publicly together since March.
Insiders later suggested that Affleck “moved out” of his and Lopez’s more than $60 million Beverly Hills mansion and moved into a Brentwood home by himself.
“Ben already moved out and they'll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for,” one source spilled earlier this month.
“They'll never stop loving each other, but she can't control him, and he can't change her,” the source continued. “There’s no way it could have lasted.”
Although Lopez and Affleck later reunited for one of Fin Affleck's school productions on May 16, they reportedly arrived separately and did not appear overly happy to see each other.
Affleck was then missing in action from the premiere of Lopez’s latest film, Netflix’s Atlas, just a few days later.
One source familiar with the marriage matter indicated that Affleck had “come to his senses” nearly two years after tying the knot with Lopez back in July 2022.
“If there was a way to divorce on grounds of temporary insanity, he would,” the source said this month.
“He feels like the last two years was just a fever dream,” the source continued, “and he's come to his senses now and understands there is just no way this is going to work.”
Neither Affleck nor Lopez have acknowledged the divorce rumors since the murmurings first started earlier this month.