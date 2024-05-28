Jennifer Lopez Branded ‘Desperate’ for ‘Clinging’ to Ben Affleck Relationship — as He Goes to Daughter Violet's Graduation Party ALONE

Jennifer Lopez was recently branded as “desperate” for “clinging” to her relationship with Ben Affleck even as rumors swirl regarding the couple’s imminent split, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come as Lopez and Affleck’s marriage was rumored to be slowly deteriorating, sources suggested that the 54-year-old actress and singer was “desperate” to make the marriage work – particularly as her career slowed down to a standstill.