Kelly Clarkson ‘Shaky,’ ‘Jittery’ and ‘Moods all Over the Place’: Inside the Concern for Suddenly Skinny Songbird After Losing 60 lbs With Diet Drug
Kelly Clarkson is said to be acting erratic on stage and off — and sources reportedly claim the songbird's obsession with dieting is shoving her closer to total collapse, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Scary footage from Clarkson's recent concert in Atlantic City captured the 42-year-old American Idol struggling to hold it together — and insiders snitch her "wobbly state of mind" was clear as day!
"Sure, she lost the weight, but everyone's worried she's going overboard," a source told the Globe. "She hasn't been herself at all lately."
"She's shaky on stage, she's jittery, her moods are all over the place — and she looks gaunt because her cheeks are sunken in. It's not good!"
The Since U Been Gone singer, who recently admitted to taking a weight loss drug to help her shed nearly 60 pounds, started her show by confessing to the crowd she was in a "weird mood."
Later, she suffered a wardrobe malfunction — before forgetting the lyrics to her song Mine!
Her inner circle is reportedly "blaming her extreme diet" and urging her to chow down more, according to the tipster.
"She used to be on top of her game, so to hear her forget lyrics and go off on a tangent in front of her audience is distressing," the source explained. "She's skipping meals. She's not getting enough nutrients. She has no energy. It's like she's faking being excited!"
Compounding her misery is she still can't "shake the trauma" of her failed six-year marriage to grasping 47-year-old ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, sources snitched.
"It keeps her up at night," the insider said. "It's an emotional roller coaster she can't get off!"
Although the two settled their acrimonious divorce in March 2022, with the Miss Independent singer retaining primary custody of children River Rose, 9, and Remington Alexander, 8, their legal face-off is far from over.
"Kelly's friends are doing their best to support her," the insider added. "But they miss the lively, healthier girl they used to know!"
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Clarkson's reps for comment.
As this outlet reported, Blackstock, who was also Clarkson's former manager, was ordered to post a $1.5 million bond if he wished to continue the ex-couple's legal fight over commissions he was paid during their marriage since their 2020 split.
Blackstock worked at his father Narvel's company, Starstuck, which Clarkson signed with in 2007 and agreed to pay 15% commission on projects.
After their split, Starstruck claimed Clarkson owed $1.4 million in commissions for money earned on The Kelly Clarkson Show and The Voice. The company further accused Clarkson of stopping payments after their divorce turned contentious.
Clarkson fired back by filing a petition with the California Labor Commission. She claimed Blackstock was never licensed to serve as a talent agent and overcharged her on commissions.