20 Celebrities Who Battled With Weight Issues: From Adele to Valerie Bertinelli

In April 2023, Billy Gardell shared with Entertainment Tonight his weight struggles after reaching 370 pounds. He began his health journey and managed to have his weight floating between 205 and 210 pounds.

The Mike & Molly alum underwent a bariatric surgery in 2021 that cut 150 pounds from his weight, but he clarified in his February interview with People that it was only the beginning of his whole journey.

"My cycle was lose 30 pounds, gain 35 pounds, lose 30 pounds, gain 35 pounds, which is a yo-yo I think for a lot of people, even on a smaller scale, that seems to be the thing," he explains. "So I needed something drastic, but it wasn't going to come until I was ready to surrender that even with the surgery, I was going to have to change my way of thinking."

Gardell noted that "little victories fuel the tank" and that allowing himself to have a cheat meal once a week helped him achieve his goal more.

"I've really learned that the thing is to not look in the mirror and be mean to yourself and go, 'Oh, you got to change this. Come on, you lazy piece of crap. Keep going.' None of that works," he continued. "You got to look in the mirror and go, 'All right, I love you and I'm going to take care of you today.' And that's a hard thing to get to until you evolve emotionally. And I think that happened for me."