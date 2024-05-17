20 Celebrities Who Battled With Weight Issues: From Adele to Valerie Bertinelli
Adele
Adele showed the early signs she was on her weight-loss journey when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October 2020. She debuted a selfie showing herself in a black dress, highlighting her fitter physique.
According to reports, the "Hello" singer has lost weight with the help of a personal trainer. She has dedicated herself to 60-minute workouts that include cardio, Pilates and circuit training.
Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin lost 30 pounds in just four months by taking Pilates classes and spin cycling. He also cut foods with sugar from his diet after learning he was at pre-diabetic levels.
"After years of eating out, eating late, and eating too much, he'd fallen into some bad habits without realizing it," his wife, Hilaria, wrote in her book The Living Clearly Method. "His sugar intake was far too high, not just due to sweet foods and white carbs, but to pasta, sauces with hidden sugars, and snacks. I quietly watched what he ate, only mentally jotting down my secret wish list of what I'd tell him if he asked."
Billy Gardell
In April 2023, Billy Gardell shared with Entertainment Tonight his weight struggles after reaching 370 pounds. He began his health journey and managed to have his weight floating between 205 and 210 pounds.
The Mike & Molly alum underwent a bariatric surgery in 2021 that cut 150 pounds from his weight, but he clarified in his February interview with People that it was only the beginning of his whole journey.
"My cycle was lose 30 pounds, gain 35 pounds, lose 30 pounds, gain 35 pounds, which is a yo-yo I think for a lot of people, even on a smaller scale, that seems to be the thing," he explains. "So I needed something drastic, but it wasn't going to come until I was ready to surrender that even with the surgery, I was going to have to change my way of thinking."
Gardell noted that "little victories fuel the tank" and that allowing himself to have a cheat meal once a week helped him achieve his goal more.
"I've really learned that the thing is to not look in the mirror and be mean to yourself and go, 'Oh, you got to change this. Come on, you lazy piece of crap. Keep going.' None of that works," he continued. "You got to look in the mirror and go, 'All right, I love you and I'm going to take care of you today.' And that's a hard thing to get to until you evolve emotionally. And I think that happened for me."
Billy Joel
Starting in 2021, Billy Joel showed off his 50-pound weight-loss following a back surgery. He told Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show how his recovery amid the pandemic required him to shed pounds.
"The pain afterwards was so bad I lost my appetite," Joel said of his back surgery's effects. "I embraced that, I said, 'Okay, I won't eat as much' and I ate less and less and less and less and then there was just life aggravation and that tends to, you know, impact your appetite too."
He continued, "I had gotten kind of chunky. I was happy to lose the weight."
David Harbour
To play his role in Season 4 of Stranger Things, David Harbour worked hard to lose 80 pounds.
"I don't think I'll ever do that again," he told British GQ. "I have this Santa Claus movie [Violent Night] coming out for Universal in December and I gained [it all back]. But now, yeah, never again. The prosthetics are too good."
Harbour achieved his weight-loss goal through strict intermittent fasting.
Drew Carey
Drew Carey, who was diagnosed with diabetes, pushed himself to become healthier by losing weight. He has lost over 100 pounds since starting his healthy diet and regular exercise, which includes 45 minutes of cardio.
Elisabeth Moss
Unlike other celebrities, Elisabeth Moss dealt with weight issues the other way as she gained weight in 2023. She made headlines when she marked her outing in Los Angeles, wearing an oversized plain gray T-shirt and black sweatpants that did not hide the extra pounds she added.
A few months later, the Handmaid's Tale star confirmed during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! she was pregnant with her first child.
Elle King
Elle King revealed to her followers she has PCOS and that she has already reached pre-diabetic levels. She wrote in a lengthy Instagram post that she started working out with her trainer and lost some from her initial 284 pounds weight.
"My diabetic grandfather died when I was 10 years old," she continued. "I watched him prick his finger and give himself shots. I do not judge anyone who is trying to live a healthier life. I can only share MY OWN JOURNEY! I just hope to live a long, wonderful, healthy life where I can drink a lot, eat fish, laugh as much as I can, and die happy."
Erika Jayne
While she sparked rumors that she used Ozempic — a Type 2 diabetes injection that is being used by celebrities to shed weight — Erika Jayne revealed to Andy Cohen that her menopause played a huge role in achieving her fitter physique.
Heidi Pratt (Montag)
In just 12 weeks, Heidi Pratt successfully lost 22 pounds without using Ozempic.
"I cut out a lot of carbs. I had bread once a day, and I cut down on sugar and alcohol. I also made sure to get a little bit more sleep, which is a big deal," she told Us Weekly, adding that staying active also helped her reduce her weight.
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson struggled with body image issues over the years after losing and gaining weight several times. When she achieved her desired weight, she sparked rumors she was using Ozempic to maintain her physique.
"Oh Lord. I mean, it is not – it's willpower," she told Bustle. "I'm like, 'Do people want me to be drinking again?' Because that's when I was heavier. Or they want me to be having another baby? My body can't do it."
Simpson disclosed she dropped 100 pounds after giving birth to her third child in 2019.
John Goodman
John Goodman also struggled to lose weight as he kept on regaining what he would lose. In the 1990s, he reportedly almost reached 400 pounds.
In 2007, he decided to follow lifestyle changes and successfully lost 100 pounds by 2010.
"I was just eating all the time. I was just eating alcoholically," he told ABC News. "In the old days, I would take three months out, lose 60 or 70 pounds, and then reward myself with a six-pack of Bud or whatever and just go back to my old habits."
He started following the Mediterranean Diet, and Goodman lost 200 pounds as of 2023 since starting his health journey.
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson found the best way to lose weight by following Steven R. Gundry's The Plant Paradox. However, she clarified that following the diet was for her medical condition.
"I did it for this autoimmune disease that I had and I had a thyroid issue, and now all my levels are back up. I'm not on medicine anymore because of this book," she told Today.
Khloé Kardashian
Through the years, Khloé Kardashian has divided her fans because of her seemingly "unhealthy weight-loss." The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, however, assured everyone she healthily lost 80 pounds even before getting pregnant with True Thompson.
"I would cut out all sodas," she told "She MD Podcast." "Little by little I would cut things out. I would do that for a week and then cut out one other thing because I realized I did every diet under the sun when I was younger."
Melissa McCarthy
Melissa McCarthy sought help from a medical professional to lose 70 pounds in four months through an all-liquid diet. She later decided to follow a simple diet and exercise changes instead.
"I just stopped constantly being worried about it and I think there's something to kinda loosening up and not being so nervous and rigid about it that, bizarrely, has worked. I could've figured that out before 44, but whatever," McCarthy told CBS This Morning.
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman was already known for her skinny appearance in the early days of her career. But the Far and Away star sparked fears when she shed more before her appearance at the 2023 Country Music Association Awards.
"I don't want to be a role model for anyone, I'm not interested in that," she told Vogue Australia amid the buzz surrounding her weight. "I keep a lot of distance between me and what everyone thinks or wants or how I'm meant to behave. I try to keep a shield around me."
Post Malone
Post Malone bid goodbye to 55 pounds of his total weight when he shed it after giving up one thing from his diet: soda.
"[If] I had a great show, and you know what, I'm feeling a little bit naughty, I'm going to have myself a Coke on ice," he revealed on the "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast.
Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson started her Year of Health in 2020 with the help of the Mayr Method, which cut caffeine, dairy, gluten and sugar from her diet. She lost over 60 pounds due to her diet and active lifestyle.
Sharon Osbourne
In 1999, lost 100 pounds after her lap-band surgery but had the band removed in 2006 because it made her sick. She later used Ozempic to lose weight, though she told the Daily Mail she could not afford to lose any more after shedding 43 pounds.
"I don't care what people say about the way I look," she told the outlet. "I know I look gaunt and I know everything that goes along with it. And I did it."
Valerie Bertinelli
Valerie Bertinelli's weight-loss journey started when she followed Dry January, which kept her from drinking alcohol for the month.
"These jeans that I'm wearing were so tight a few months ago that I couldn't comfortably button them. Now, they're so loose it's time for me to go down a size," she revealed in a TikTok post after completing the challenge. "Yeah, I like that side effect."
Bertinelli opted to lose weight through the process as she reportedly wanted to eliminate her sugar cravings and lower her stress.