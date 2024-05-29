Communication Issues, Personality Clashes and Oversharing: Inside Bennifer's Doomed Marriage — Pals Reveal How It All Went Wrong in Just 22 Months

Nearly 20 years after calling off their first engagement, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship is on the rocks again. The Hollywood power couple, who officially tied the knot in the summer of 2022 after reigniting their romance, has reportedly decided to take "some space to work out whether or not the relationship is right for both of them," with Affleck recently moving out of their $60 million Beverly Hills mansion to stay at a rental in Brentwood. Now, RadarOnline.com is looking at how things went so wrong for the couple in just 22 months.

According to a source close to Lopez, things between the Shotgun Wedding actress and Affleck began coming to a head a few months ago. "Jennifer had started ramping up her work commitments and prepping for her tour," an insider told Us Magazine. "She's very focused on work and overextends herself.”