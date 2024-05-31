Sued at Cannes: Miss Europe 2023 Takes Legal Action Against Security Guard Who Had Heated Confrontation With Kelly Rowland

Miss Europe 2023 is taking legal action against the security guard who faced Kelly Rowland's wrath at the Cannes Film Festival. Ukrainian model-turned-television presenter Sawa Pontyjska filed a legal complaint against the female official, alleging the woman "brutally" restrained her on the same red carpet as Rowland, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Pontyjska also claimed she filed a legal complaint against the organizers of the movie festival over the alleged assault.