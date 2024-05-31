‘How Trump's Team Blew It’: Former Federal Prosecutor Reveals How Ex-Prez Lost the Winnable Trial — the Two Huge Mistakes Revealed

Donald Trump was found guilty of 34 felony counts for falsifying business records. Despite the ex-president's repeated claims that the trial was "rigged," legal experts have argued that the loss in court came from his defense team fundamentally mishandling a "winnable case," RadarOnline.com has learned.

"If Mr. Trump’s lawyers had played their cards right, they most likely would have ended up with a hung jury or a misdemeanor conviction," Renato Mariotti, a partner at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner in Chicago and a former federal prosecutor, wrote in an essay for The New York Times explaining exactly how Trump's team blew it.