Anchors Explode: Megyn Kelly and Dan Abrams Go Nuclear on Each Other Over Trump Conviction in Hush Money Trial
News anchors Megyn Kelly and Dan Abrams engaged in an explosive showdown this week over the guilty verdict against Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a surprising development to come after a New York jury convicted Trump on 34 charges on Thursday, Kelly appeared on the NewsNation host’s program Dan Abrams Live to discuss the bombshell verdict.
But no sooner did Kelly join Abrams on Dan Abrams Live on Thursday night than the pair started arguing back and forth over Trump’s conviction and several details regarding the historic six-week trial.
“There was definitely wrongdoing,” Abrams acknowledged moments before their discussion went nuclear.
“What was it?” Kelly asked.
“What was the wrongdoing?” the perplexed NewsNation host responded. “Alright, number one, it’s $130k to a porn star to keep her quiet, to try to protect your campaign. Can we at least agree that’s wrong?”
“How was it wrong?” Kelly protested. She then compared the situation between Trump, Melania Trump, and Stormy Daniels to that of former President Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, and Monica Lewinsky from back in 1998.
“I don’t know what kind of weird marriage these two have,” she said of Trump and his wife. “Same as I didn’t know what kind of weird marriage Bill and Hillary Clinton had.”
“So,” Kelly continued, “I don’t know what their covenant is in terms of what he’s allowed to do on the outside of his marriage.”
But Abrams was quick to note that ex-President Trump’s historic six-week trial and subsequent conviction was “not about the sex” with Daniels but rather the “$130k to keep [Daniels] quiet to protect his campaign.”
“I’m not talking about the sex,” Abrams explained. “I’m talking about the $130k to keep [Daniels] quiet to protect his campaign.”
“It’s not immoral,” Kelly opined. “There’s nothing wrong with that at all. Nothing.”
While Abrams could not get Kelly to agree that Trump committed any wrongdoing, he also could not get the Megyn Kelly Show host to admit that Trump falsified New York business records — even after a jury found that the embattled ex-president did falsify business records 34 different times.
“You don’t think he falsified business records either?” the pair’s tense back-and-forth continued.
“I don’t know what he did,” Kelly claimed.
“What does that mean?!” Abrams, once again perplexed by Kelly’s position, responded. “We just had a whole trial! We heard every detail of this! How can you not know?”
According to Kelly, Trump’s $130k hush-money payment to Daniels could “easily” be classified “as a legal expense” and there was “nothing illegal about paying hush money for an NDA.”
While Abrams agreed, he also explained that “it is” when “you’re doing it to protect your campaign” and “that’s the difference” between Kelly’s argument and the reality of the situation.
“It does not amount to a campaign contribution if it is the kind of payment that could ever be made outside of the campaign context,” Kelly argued.
“That’s not the standard,” Abrams replied before the pair’s explosive argument concluded. “The standard is substantiality.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, nearly every ally in Trump’s orbit decried the ex-president’s guilty verdict after it was announced late Thursday afternoon.
While some of Trump’s biggest supporters spoke out to share a simple show of support for the convicted felon ex-president, others went nuclear and claimed that the guilty verdict was nothing but “election interference.”