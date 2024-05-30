J Lo in Denial: Wild Claims of ‘Screaming Fits’ and ‘Panicked Calls’ as ‘DIVORCE OF THE CENTURY’ From Ben Affleck Looms Large
Jennifer Lopez is said to be placing "panicked calls" to crisis managers and having "screaming fits" as divorce rumors swirl around her marriage to Ben Affleck, RadarOnline.com has learned.
It's been a bumpy road for J Lo and the Good Will Hunting star — and sources reportedly dish she's crumbling as the "divorce of the century" looms.
Ben has been spotted wearing his wedding band again amid mounting divorce rumors, but insiders suggested fans shouldn't get their hopes up, noting "that won't last" and that "J Lo is devastated," according to InTouch Weekly.
While Jenny From the Block is said to be in crisis mode over rumors of her marriage crumbling, sources connected to J Lo denied the report, calling it "pretty ridiculous" and "silly."
RadarOnline.com reached out to reps for Lopez and Affleck for comment.
According to the sensational report, "J Lo has had screaming fits — and she's been making panicked, middle-of-the-night phone calls to crisis managers to figure out how she's going to publicly handle this situation."
The source added, "Her heart is broken and she's barely eating," and J Lo herself recently admitted, "I'm the thinnest I've ever been."
Jennifer, who is worth $400 million, and Ben, with his own $150 million fortune, reportedly have a prenup. The insider noted they will "try to keep things as amicable as possible because of the kids."
"But still, things can get nasty at any moment, especially when lawyers get involved," the tipster added.
Unfortunately for the embattled couple, this isn't the first time they've split over the course of their relationship spanning two decades.
Ben first asked Jennifer to marry him in November 2002, however, the couple postponed nuptials before eventually called off their engagement and went their separate ways in January 2004.
Ben went on to marry Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children, in 2005. Jennifer married ex-husband Marc Anthony, with whom she shares two children, in June 2004.
Fast forward 17 years, and Ben and J Lo rekindled their romance in 2021 and got hitched in 2022. While fans rejoiced over Bennifer, the couple soon were caught in tense moments by paparazzi.
Most recently Ben has been seen sans wedding band — and arriving the pair were seen arriving at events separately, sparking further talk of trouble in paradise.
As RadarOnline.com reported, sources close to the pair claimed the Gone Girl star has "come to his senses" and is ready to proceed with a divorce after realizing "this isn't going to work."
Time will tell!