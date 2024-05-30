'The Feds Passed on This': Fox Anchor Fires Back at Trump Attorney for Claiming Biden Was Behind Hush Money Trial in Heated Exchange

Fox News host Shannon Bream took Donald Trump attorney Alina Habba to task for accusing President Joe Biden of orchestrating the prosecution of her client, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

After weeks of testimony in the ex-president's criminal hush money trial in New York, closing arguments wrapped up on Tuesday and the case was handed to the jury for a decision.

Habba did not represent Trump in the Manhattan trial, but she was spotted at the courthouse on Wednesday alongside the ex-president's son, Donald Trump Jr. as the jury met.