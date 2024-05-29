Your tip
Donald Trump Says 'Mother Teresa Could Not Beat These Charges' as Hush Money Trial Fate Rests in Hands of Jury

trump mother teresa
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump complained that Mother Teresa would have been unable to beat the charges in his hush money trial on Wednesday.

May 29 2024, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

A downtrodden Donald Trump griped that even a saint like Mother Teresa would have been unable to beat the charges in his criminal case for allegedly paying hush money to a pornstar, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Wednesday, the embattled ex-president spoke to reporters outside of the Manhattan Courthouse to deliver another message about the "rigged" trial and "corrupt" judges.

While most of Trump's remarks echoed his increasingly familiar grievances about the trial, he seemed to suggest in this latest tirade that he was bracing for a potential conviction, declaring that "in listening to the charges from the judges," he had concluded, "very, very clearly, Mother Teresa could not beat these charges."

“These charges are rigged," he continued, "The whole thing is rigged."

For the record, the late Albanian-Indian nun and saint of the Roman Catholic Church was never indicted for any crimes.

Trump, on the other hand, has been criminally accused of defrauding voters ahead of the 2016 presidential election. He faces 37 charges of falsifying business documents to conceal the news of an alleged affair he had with adult film star Stormy Daniels.

“The whole country is a mess between the borders and fake elections," he remarked, "And you have a trial like this where the judge is so conflicted he can't breathe."

trump
The embattled former president spoke with reporters during a break in proceedings on Wednesday.

Trump insisted that the judge presiding over the case, Juan Merchan, must "do his job," calling the case "a disgrace."

He then repeated, "And I mean that, Mother Teresa could not beat those charges," adding, "But we'll see. We'll see how we do."

trump
Trump complained that the case should have been brought seven years ago, "not in the middle of a presidential election."

"It was all done by Joe Biden, this judge contributed to Joe Biden, and far worse than that, but I'm not allowed to talk about it because I have a gag order."

"What's happening here is weaponization at a level that nobody's seen before, ever," Trump added, "and it shouldn't be allowed to happen."

He also took the opportunity to clap back at Robert DeNiro for staging a protest during the trial on Tuesday. The ex-president called DeNiro a "broken down fool" after the actor showed up at the courthouse and blamed Trump for destroying democracy "sow[ing] total chaos."

DeNiro brought two Capitol police officers who were present during the insurrection on January 6, 2021.

Trump claimed that DeNiro "got MAGA-ed yesterday, he got a big dose of it."

