'Michael Jackson Was a Womanizer,' Claims Ex-Bodyguard as He Reveals Bombshell Accusations Against Late King of Pop

Jackson married Lisa Marie Presley in 1994, but the high-profile couple split a little over a year later. He then married Debbie Rowe, a dermatology assistant who was pregnant with his child, in 1996. They had one more kid together before divorcing in 2000.

Fiddes claimed in 2021 that Jackson also had a short-lived affair with Whitney Houston in 1991. "Whitney practically moved in to Michael’s ranch and they had a fling like any other young couple. But Michael said later he had always hoped the relationship had gone further, and I know he dreamed of marrying her," he revealed at the time.

"They were both a mess, to be honest. They shared what would be their final hugs and Michael begged Whitney to get off the drugs that were destroying her life," Fiddes recalled. "The two of them whispered that they loved each other as they hugged. The emotion was written all over their faces."