'Michael Jackson Was a Womanizer,' Claims Ex-Bodyguard as He Reveals Bombshell Accusations Against Late King of Pop
Michael Jackson was allegedly a secret womanizer, at least that's what his former bodyguard and longtime confidant Matt Fiddes recently claimed, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Fiddes, a martial arts expert who also alleged he is the biological father of MJ's youngest child Blanket, opened up about the King of Pop's personal life during a recent appearance on the Stripping Off With Matt Haycox podcast.
"Michael Jackson was a real womanizer, but he was suppressed from expressing or showing any kind of interest in women because of his music label," Fiddes said. "They believed it wasn't good for his career and would ultimately impact his female fans."
"We went to great lengths to hide his girlfriends and wives from the public," he added. "He was brainwashed by Motown to not be seen with a girl because if you sing with a girl, your fan base would be gone."
"Towards the end of his life, Michael started to get more open, which led to the fatal decision to work with Martin Bashir," Fiddes continued. "They hoped it would help him, but it only highlighted his issues with women. In the Living With Michael Jackson documentary, Bashir promised him things that never happened, and the footage was manipulated to fit a negative narrative."
"If you watch the documentary, there’s a part where female fans ask Michael for a hug, and he responds warmly, saying, 'I'll give you more than a hug.' However, Bashir’s commentary overshadowed these moments to maintain the program’s narrative," Fiddes added, going on to assert that the allegations of child abuse may have been financially motivated.
"The guy was into women," he insisted, pushing back against the persistent rumors about MJ's sexuality and behavior. "If you're gonna go after someone and bring them down, child molestation, murder, rape, those are the things. And once you've been accused of that, you're over, aren't you? Michael never recovered from that."
Jackson married Lisa Marie Presley in 1994, but the high-profile couple split a little over a year later. He then married Debbie Rowe, a dermatology assistant who was pregnant with his child, in 1996. They had one more kid together before divorcing in 2000.
Fiddes claimed in 2021 that Jackson also had a short-lived affair with Whitney Houston in 1991. "Whitney practically moved in to Michael’s ranch and they had a fling like any other young couple. But Michael said later he had always hoped the relationship had gone further, and I know he dreamed of marrying her," he revealed at the time.
"They were both a mess, to be honest. They shared what would be their final hugs and Michael begged Whitney to get off the drugs that were destroying her life," Fiddes recalled. "The two of them whispered that they loved each other as they hugged. The emotion was written all over their faces."