Kansas City Chiefs' Isaiah Buggs Facing Two Animal Cruelty Warrants After Malnourished Dogs Were Found During Home Inspection
Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs is facing two misdemeanor warrants for second-degree animal cruelty after two malnourished and neglected dogs were discovered during an inspection of his home, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Tuscaloosa Police Department was informed about the dogs being left on the back porch at the home formerly rented by Buggs, 27, on March 28.
Authorities tried to get in touch with Buggs that day, but were unsuccessful and the petition noted that two misdemeanor warrants have been obtained for second-degree cruelty to dogs or cats.
Buggs' lease at the property was reportedly terminated on April 15 due to owing $3,116.90 in back rent and locals claimed the NFL star moved out on or about March 19.
Animal control officers found both pooches "emaciated" and a neighbor also told police that the dogs had been on the back porch for over a week.
A gray and white pitbull was surrounded in feces with no access to food or water and a Rottweiler mix was locked in a metal cage in direct sunlight with nothing to drink or eat.
The pitbull was euthanized weeks after being taken in by authorities due to becoming increasingly aggressive and failing heartworm treatment at the shelter, it was revealed.
The Rottweiler mix weighed a meager 52 pounds when animal control officials arrived on scene, and it later tested positive for parvovirus at the shelter, according to civil records obtained by the Tuscaloosa Patch and 247Sports.
- 'I Do Not Regret': Harrison Butker Doubles Down on His Controversial Graduation Speech Despite Backlash and Opposition
- 'I'm Standing Up for Him': Whoopi Goldberg Defends Kansas City Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker After Commencement Speech Backlash
- 'Dismiss Harrison Butker': Petition Calling on Kansas City Chiefs to Release 'Homophobic' Kicker Collects Over 112k Signatures After NFL Condemns Him
The Rottweiler is still alive and being cared for by the animal shelter pending a court ruling over whether or not Buggs is fit for custody of the dog.
Buggs was a college football star for Alabama before making his NFL debut when he was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019.
Buggs was a full-time starter for the Detroit Lions in 2022 before he was waived and signed to the Chiefs' practice squad in Jan. 2024, leading up to the team's Super Bowl victory.
In recent weeks, multiple members of the team have been arrested or caught in the center of controversy. Rashee Rice, for one, was charged with eight felony counts stemming from a high-speed, multi-vehicle injury collision back in March.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The Chiefs have yet to speak out about the latest news involving Buggs.
Buggs' agent, Trey Robinson, released a statement to NFL Network on Wednesday.
"Isaiah vehemently denies the truthfulness of the allegations and charges asserted against him today," Robinson wrote. "Under no circumstance does Mr. Buggs condone the mistreatment of any animal. The dogs at issue did not belong to him and he was unaware they remained at the property in question."
"Further, we believe the City of Tuscaloosa's decision to file charges today is part of a concerted effort by the City of Tuscaloosa and its Police Department to besmirch Mr. Buggs' name and reputation as part of an ongoing subversive campaign to force the close of his local business Kings Hookah Lounge."