NFL star Isaiah Buggs has been accused of animal cruelty in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department was informed about the dogs being left on the back porch at the home formerly rented by Buggs, 27, on March 28.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs is facing two misdemeanor warrants for second-degree animal cruelty after two malnourished and neglected dogs were discovered during an inspection of his home, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The pitbull was euthanized weeks after being taken in by authorities due to becoming increasingly aggressive and failing heartworm treatment at the shelter, it was revealed.

Authorities tried to get in touch with Buggs that day, but were unsuccessful and the petition noted that two misdemeanor warrants have been obtained for second-degree cruelty to dogs or cats.

Buggs' lease at the property was reportedly terminated on April 15 due to owing $3,116.90 in back rent and locals claimed the NFL star moved out on or about March 19.

Animal control officers found both pooches "emaciated" and a neighbor also told police that the dogs had been on the back porch for over a week.