Get ready for a weekend of patriotic celebration and artistic triumph! Global Ascension Studios is thrilled to announce the nationwide special release movie premiere of their latest cinematic masterpiece, The Relentless Patriot, hitting theaters on June 13. This powerful documentary, directed by Christopher Martini and produced by Joshua Macciello , and Dan Caropreso, with executive producers Arthur Sarkissian and Frank Torchia, delves into the incredible journey of Scott LoBaido, an artist whose unwavering dedication to American values has profoundly shaped the nation's cultural landscape.

Under the visionary leadership of President Joshua Macciello, Global Ascension Studios is setting the stage for an unforgettable viewing experience. Macciello, a dynamic entrepreneur, expertly manages day-to-day operations, forges essential financial partnerships, and drives the studio’s global growth and expansion.

Meanwhile, Arthur Sarkissian, Heading Global Productions, brings his illustrious three-decade career to the table, having produced blockbuster hits like the Rush Hour franchise, While You Were Sleeping, and Last Man Standing. Together, they are orchestrating a monumental release that promises to captivate audiences nationwide.