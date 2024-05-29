Global Ascension Studios Releasing The Relentless Patriot Nationwide June 13
Get ready for a weekend of patriotic celebration and artistic triumph! Global Ascension Studios is thrilled to announce the nationwide special release movie premiere of their latest cinematic masterpiece, The Relentless Patriot, hitting theaters on June 13. This powerful documentary, directed by Christopher Martini and produced by Joshua Macciello, and Dan Caropreso, with executive producers Arthur Sarkissian and Frank Torchia, delves into the incredible journey of Scott LoBaido, an artist whose unwavering dedication to American values has profoundly shaped the nation's cultural landscape.
Under the visionary leadership of President Joshua Macciello, Global Ascension Studios is setting the stage for an unforgettable viewing experience. Macciello, a dynamic entrepreneur, expertly manages day-to-day operations, forges essential financial partnerships, and drives the studio’s global growth and expansion.
Meanwhile, Arthur Sarkissian, Heading Global Productions, brings his illustrious three-decade career to the table, having produced blockbuster hits like the Rush Hour franchise, While You Were Sleeping, and Last Man Standing. Together, they are orchestrating a monumental release that promises to captivate audiences nationwide.
Scott LoBaido, the heart and soul of The Relentless Patriot, has dedicated over thirty years to creating art that celebrates the core of the American spirit. His iconic renditions of the American flag stand as powerful tributes to those who have fought for freedom. Through his vibrant and emotional artwork, LoBaido fosters a sense of unity and national pride, resonating deeply with people across the country.
The Relentless Patriot offers an intimate and unfiltered look into LoBaido's life as an activist and artist. The documentary weaves together archival footage and heartfelt interviews, revealing the passion and perseverance that drive him. Viewers will be taken on a journey through LoBaido's achievements and struggles, witnessing firsthand the man behind the art and his unyielding commitment to his beliefs.
Anticipation is building as audiences eagerly await the chance to honor LoBaido’s significant contributions to American culture. The film’s theatrical release promises to be an inspiring and emotional experience, drawing viewers from all corners of the nation to celebrate the enduring spirit of patriotism.
Reflecting on the film’s imminent release, Macciello shared, "As we prepare to share The Relentless Patriot with audiences nationwide, we are reminded of the power of storytelling to inspire and unite. Scott LoBaido's journey serves as a testament to the enduring values that define us as a nation. We invite viewers to join us on June 13 as we embark on this cinematic journey of patriotism and pride."
Don't miss the special release movie premiere of The Relentless Patriot on June 13, 2024. This moving portrayal of artistry and patriotism is a must-see, offering a poignant reminder of the profound impact individuals like Scott LoBaido have on our society. Visit Global Ascension Studios' website today for more information and to reserve your tickets. Get ready to be inspired!