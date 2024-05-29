Four Children Watched on as Florida Woman, 20, Had Sex on Historic Pier — Before Jumping into Ocean to Evade Cops
A 20-year-old Florida woman jumped into the ocean to evade police after she was caught having sex on a historic pier in Naples, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Eyewitnesses said four children were present and watched the shocking incident unfold over Memorial Day weekend.
According to Local 12 News, Allyssia Razo, 20, and Zadok Westfield, 23, were taken into custody after police received several reports of the young couple having sex behind a locked gate at Naples Pier around 4:30 PM on Monday, May 27.
Police said that when they arrived on scene, they found Razo and Westfield engaged in intercourse. The couple were behind a gate that was clearly marked with "no trespassing" signage.
Upon the couple noticing the officers, Razo reportedly ran to the edge of the pier — and despite police instructing the 20-year-old to step away from the edge, she jumped into the water.
"I instructed her [Razo] not to jump from the pier but she did, in attempt to evade me, and began to swim northeast towards the beach," Naples police officer Matthew Blomquist said in the report.
Unfortunately for Razo, she didn't get far before beach patrol intercepted her. She eventually exited the water in the area near Board Ave 2, according to the Daily Mail.
Meanwhile, her counterpart — who was reportedly naked at the time — did not attempt to flee the scene. Westfield reportedly told police that he and Razo had been swimming and climbed up the pier with the intent to jump off, however, they started having sex instead.
Naples police said they pair looked "completely disheveled" when they arrived on scene.
One eyewitness told police she that she was with her four children, aged 7-15, when they spotted the couple having sex on the pier.
Only a 100-foot section of the historic pier is open to the public due to damage from Hurricane Ian.
Razo was charged on four counts, including trespassing, disturbing the peace and resisting an officer. Westfield faces three counts, including disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct.
Both Razo and Westfield posted bond on Monday, the same day of their arrest. They are expected to return to court for their scheduled appearances on June 19.