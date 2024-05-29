Your tip
Ben Affleck Makes Last Ditch Bid to Win Back J Lo: He’s ‘Struggled with Loneliness’ Since Moving Out, ‘Realized How Much He Misses’ Lopez

ben affleck jennifer lopez mega
Source: MEGA

While Affleck was hesitant about his marriage to Jennifer Lopez, he was starting to “invest more,” a source said.

By:

May 29 2024, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Ben Affleck, rumored to be on the verge of a split from Jennifer Lopez, may have had a recent change of heart, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Hollywood power couple's nearly two-year union became rocked by speculation about a possible looming divorce as Affleck reportedly moved out of their shared home and was spotted without his wedding ring several times this month.

ben affleck
Source: MEGA

Affleck has reportedly "struggled with loneliness” since moving out of the home he shared with Lopez.

The Gone Girl actor, 51, seemed ready to end the relationship, but a source spilled to Us Magazine that while he was initially hesitant, he was starting to “invest more.”

“[Ben has] struggled with loneliness” since moving out of their home “and realized how much he misses Jen,” the source added.

For now, they’re at an impasse. While they were apart, “Ben and Jen kept in touch primarily to discuss essential matters and updates,” a second source dished.

jennifer lopez desperate cling ben affleck relationship violet party
Source: MEGA

Divorce rumors have been circulating months ahead of the couple's second wedding anniversary.

Friends are reportedly torn about where J Lo, 54, and Affleck should go from here.

“Some believe they can work it out with time and effort, pointing to their deep bond," the insider revealed. "Others think the relationship has run its course."

For now, Lopez and Affleck are “both reassessing their priorities,” added the source, “and [figuring out] what they truly want from the marriage."

jennifer lopez
Source: MEGA

J Lo is set to kick off her 'This Is Me…Now Tour' on June 26 in Florida.

Nearly 20 years after calling off their first engagement, the couple reignited their romance and tied the knot in July of 2022. They surprised fans when they made things official in a secret Las Vegas wedding ceremony.

Just 22 months later, however, the relationship has apparently taken a turn for the worse.

A source close to Lopez said the bond became strained a few months ago as the Shotgun Wedding actress "started ramping up her work commitments and prepping for her tour."

"She's very focused on work and overextends herself,” the insider added.

jennifer lopez ben affleck
Source: MEGA

Affleck and Lopez tied the knot in July 2022.

J Lo was set to kick off her This Is Me…Now Tour on June 26 in Florida. The source said that Affleck “doesn’t agree with Jennifer’s lifestyle” and has felt “worn down” by the marriage.

“He’s been checked out,” the person added, noting that Lopez and Affleck were on “two completely different pages most of the time. The honeymoon phase has worn off.”

As RadarOnline.com reported this week, Lopez was called "desperate" for "clinging" to the marriage in an effort to “save herself from embarrassment.”

“She’s now desperate to pretend temp Affleck is still happy with her,” The New York Post’s Cindy Adams claimed.

Insiders revealed that Affleck “moved out” of his and Lopez's more than $60 million Beverly Hills mansion and moved into a Brentwood home by himself.

