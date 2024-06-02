Dabney Died Happy: ‘9 to 5’ Star Went out With Style After Playing Creeps

Gruff actor Dabney Coleman made life miserable for secretaries Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as their nasty boss in 9 to 5, but pals claim he went to his grave happy as a clam after guest-starring on hit TV show Yellowstone, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In his final role, the 92-year-old Emmy winner, who died at his Santa Monica home May 16, played the dying dad of Kevin Costner's rancher John Dutton in a season 2 flashback.