Demi Moore Betrays Old Pal Kevin Costner, Signs Up to Work With Rival Taylor Sheridan: Report
Demi Moore is saddling up for a starring role in Landman — the newest TV epic from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan — but sources claim cantankerous Kevin Costner is turning his back on his old pal for taking a job with his sworn enemy, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Moore, 61, is appearing alongside Billy Bob Thornton, 68, in the upcoming Paramount+ drama. But tipster dish Yellowstone defector Costner, 69, is fuming over Moore hitching her wagon to 53-year-old Sheridan's star because he can't stand him!
The Hollywood cowboy's career got a second wind with Sheridan's breakout series. But sources squeal the bullheaded men locked horns in an epic battle of egos — with the Western's creator admitting his leading man was "very upset" as far back as Season 2 over the story arc of his character, John Dutton!
Kevin quit last year halfway through filming its fifth season, claiming he was told he'd have to take a pay cut to continue with its sixth.
A source confided the Dances with Wolves star — who's known Moore since they both unsuccessfully auditioned for 1982's Flashdance — warned her against working for Sheridan.
"He told Demi that Taylor will court you but once he has you under his control, it's game over," a tipster dished to the National Enquirer. "You're just another actor who can be replaced."
"Demi respects Kevin's opinion," another insider dished. "But she doesn't get big film offers any longer. Demi figures if she's going to to be doing TV, she might as well be working with the hottest producer around!"
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Demi and Kevin's reps for comment.
As this outlet previously reported, Sheridan tried to sway Costner to return to Yellowstone to complete filming for its final season, but the Field of Dreams star wouldn't budge.
"Kevin would very much like to resume shooting to give his character, John Dutton, a proper send-off — not to mention complete the story he’s worked so hard on for so many years," a source dished.
"But there’s just too much bad blood that exists now between Taylor and Kevin with all of the sniping that’s gone on. It’s a relationship Kevin feels is beyond repair — no matter what Taylor says now."
Last May, production abruptly wrapped after Costner insisted on cutting back his time on set in Montana. Filming stopped without completing the last six episodes of the fifth and final season, however, sources squealed filming would resume without Costner.
Sheridan reportedly tried to mend tensions with Costner — and even went as far as acknowledging the show's star took the bulk of backlash "on the chin."
"Taylor is doing everything he can to make this right. He’s poured too much of himself into the show and its scripts to see it finished in any way but according to his vision. It’s just a shame Kevin has been so adamant about not returning because it’s the fans that lose in the end," sources said.