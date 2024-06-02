9 of Kylie Jenner's Most Controversial Statements and Moments: Israel Support, Cultural Appropriation and More
Kylie Jenner Supported Israel
Kylie Jenner received immense backlash after showing support for Israel in a since-deleted Instagram post.
She shared a photo from the pro-Israel account @StandWithUs featuring the Israeli flag alongside the text, "Now and always, we stand with the people of Israel!" The post went viral following the Hamas attack in the country that left hundreds of people dead.
After receiving condemnation from her followers, she deleted the story but did not offer a follow-up post or an apology statement.
Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner's Brand Stole Tupac Shakur's Likeness
In 2018, a photographer sued Kendall + Kylie label for using Tupac Shakur's image on its t-shirts.
Michael Miller alleged that the brand used the pictures of the late rapper without permission; however, the company said it obtained a license from a company to sell them.
"It was very upsetting to Mr. Miller," his representative, Scott Alan Burroughs, told USA TODAY. "His photography and particularly these photos are extremely personal and extremely important to him. To see them out there being used by someone who never advised you they were going to be used would be upsetting to any artist."
She Was Accused of Cultural Appropriation
Jenner's ad to promote her camouflage swimwear in 2017 garnered criticism due to cultural appropriation. Fans also noticed it looked almost identical to Plugged NYC's camo collection.
She also sparked denunciation for wearing her hair in cornrows in 2015 and platinum blonde in twists in 2020.
The Backlash Caused by Her Lion Head Dress
Jenner turned people's heads at Schiaparelli's Haute Couture fashion show when she arrived in a black fitted gown with a life-size lion's head on her torso. The design attracted criticism as people claimed it could promote trophy hunting despite the designer's clarification that no animals were harmed in making the look.
"The only thing this is glorifying is the killing of these animals, even if this is fake. The lion, cheetah and the wolf seem like they are literally meant to look as if they were killed and used for clothing. How is this celebrating the glory of the natural world. Make it make sense," one user on X said.
Another added, "Celebrate the glory of the natural world???? Doesn't make any sense. This is so wrong. You are promoting animal violence and supporting trophy hunting and poaching."
PETA President, Ingrid Newkirk, praised the fashion house and the other celebrities with similar animal head dresses.
Is Kylie Jenner Team Balenciaga?
Balenciaga came under fire when it launched an advertising campaign featuring images of children holding teddy bears while wearing BDSM-inspired clothing. Amid the backlash, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul uploaded new family photos, leading the public to accuse her of trying to distract people from the issue.
She soon dismissed the allegation and asked why she would post her child to defend the brand.
Kylie Jenner Declared She Was a Billionaire When She Wasn't
People were unhappy when Forbes called Jenner a "self-made billionaire" when her fortunes were not self-made and when she was not a billionaire at all. The magazine soon posted an update, including a statement from Jenner's representatives to clarify the issue.
"The accusations that the Jenners, and/or their accountants, falsified tax returns and then lied about their 2016 revenues for the last four years, are absolutely false," part of the letter read.
In 2020, Forbes published a new report explaining that Jenner was not a billionaire despite gaining $340 million after taxes from the sale of half of her cosmetics company.
The magazine explained, "A more realistic accounting of her personal fortune puts it at just under $900 million, despite the headlines surrounding the Coty deal that seemed to confirm her billionaire status. More than a third of that is the estimated $340 million in post-tax cash she would have pocketed from selling a majority of her company."
"The rest is made up of revised earnings based on her business’ smaller size and a more conservative estimate of its profitability, plus the value of her remaining share of Kylie Cosmetics—which is not only smaller than the Jenners led us to believe but is also worth less now than it was when the deal was announced in November, given the economic effects of the coronavirus," Forbes continued.
Climate Criminal Controversy Explained
Jenner failed to impress people when the Twitter page @CelebJets revealed her plane routes, including a 17-minute flight instead of a 45-minute drive.
X users expressed their rage at the "climate criminal" Jenner for belching carbon emissions amid the planet's current state.
Kylie Jenner Wore a Blackface Makeup
Jenner's social media accounts shared photos of the media personality from her photo session in which she looked noticeably darker. Her followers slammed her and accused her of cosplaying Black women, including Beyoncé.
A similar issue happened in 2021 when she recorded a video of herself while listening to Don Toliver's track Smoke. People accused her of blackfishing again for debuting skin that was darker than her natural complexion.
Kylie Jenner Accused of Mocking Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez — ex-girlfriend of Hailey Bieber’s husband, Justin Bieber — posted videos and photos of her eyebrows saying she accidentally laminated them. Three hours later, Kylie and Hailey posted photos of their own laminated eyebrows.
A TikTok video soon surfaced and accused them of mocking the "Lose You To Love Me" singer, though the mom-of-two denied it.
"This is reaching. No shade towards Selena ever and I didn't see her eyebrow posts. You guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly," Kylie said.
Selena supported Kylie and declared she was a fan of the KUWTK alum.