9 of Kylie Jenner's Most Controversial Statements and Moments: Israel Support, Cultural Appropriation and More

People were unhappy when Forbes called Jenner a "self-made billionaire" when her fortunes were not self-made and when she was not a billionaire at all. The magazine soon posted an update, including a statement from Jenner's representatives to clarify the issue.

"The accusations that the Jenners, and/or their accountants, falsified tax returns and then lied about their 2016 revenues for the last four years, are absolutely false," part of the letter read.

In 2020, Forbes published a new report explaining that Jenner was not a billionaire despite gaining $340 million after taxes from the sale of half of her cosmetics company.

The magazine explained, "A more realistic accounting of her personal fortune puts it at just under $900 million, despite the headlines surrounding the Coty deal that seemed to confirm her billionaire status. More than a third of that is the estimated $340 million in post-tax cash she would have pocketed from selling a majority of her company."

"The rest is made up of revised earnings based on her business’ smaller size and a more conservative estimate of its profitability, plus the value of her remaining share of Kylie Cosmetics—which is not only smaller than the Jenners led us to believe but is also worth less now than it was when the deal was announced in November, given the economic effects of the coronavirus," Forbes continued.