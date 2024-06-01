Your tip
'Annoying': Nicki Minaj's Claims of Amsterdam Police Racial Profiling Her Questioned by Authorities

nicki minaj amsterdam police racial profiling questioned authorities
By:

Jun. 1 2024, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Super Bass singer Nicki Minaj's accusations of police racially profiling her following the pop star's detainment are now questioned by authorities.

The incident, which unfolded at an airport, has sparked a debate regarding the validity of the singer's claims and the actions taken by law enforcement.

nicki minaj amsterdam police racial profiling questioned authorities
Authroities speak out against Nicki Minaj's claims of racial discrimination.

The situation occurred when Nicki was detained by officers at the airport, leading to the cancellation of her show in Manchester, England.

The police department has refuted the allegations of racism made by the artist and defended their actions, citing the discovery of illegal substances in her possession as the reason for her arrest.

According to reports, the officers justified their decision to apprehend Nicki by revealing the discovery of numerous joints in her bags.

This revelation contradicts the singer's assertions of racial profiling and raises doubts about the veracity of her statements regarding the incident.

nicki minaj amsterdam police racial profiling questioned authorities
Nicki Minaj claimed she was discriminated against.

In response to Nicki's accusations, a spokesperson for the police department expressed their discontent with her claims of racism and profiling in a statement provided to TMZ.

The department's representative, Robert Kappel, clarified their stance on the matter, denouncing the singer's allegations and dismissing them as "annoying" and "unfounded."

The rep said, "We just do our job, and it is protocol to search luggage and arrest a person when we find drugs.

"The arrest was around 17.30 and the release at 21.30. We stand for a professional organization that treats everybody equal, no matter what."

nicki minaj amsterdam police racial profiling questioned authorities
Nicki had to postpone a show she had scheduled in England.

Despite the controversy surrounding the arrest, Nicki remains persistent in her assertions against the police.

In a video addressing the incident, she not only highlighted the alleged racism she experienced but also suggested a hint of sexism in her interaction with the officers, emphasizing the lack of empathy shown by the authorities.

“Not being able to get to Manchester, I don’t know when was the last time I felt that low," the pop star told her fans. “And not only that, but just knowing that something is being done to you on purpose. You are a confident other race, you know?

“But I’m not going to get into it and tell you guys the joy they took in it, even while I was there. But you know what? There was one lady there – all the rest were men – and I could tell she had a heart.

The repercussions of the arrest have extended beyond the immediate impact on Nicki's schedule, affecting her performance in Manchester and resulting in the rescheduling of the show.

The ongoing dispute between the singer and the police indicates that the matter is far from settled, potentially sparking more legal issues in the future.

