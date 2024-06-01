'Annoying': Nicki Minaj's Claims of Amsterdam Police Racial Profiling Her Questioned by Authorities

The situation occurred when Nicki was detained by officers at the airport, leading to the cancellation of her show in Manchester, England.

The police department has refuted the allegations of racism made by the artist and defended their actions, citing the discovery of illegal substances in her possession as the reason for her arrest.

According to reports, the officers justified their decision to apprehend Nicki by revealing the discovery of numerous joints in her bags.

This revelation contradicts the singer's assertions of racial profiling and raises doubts about the veracity of her statements regarding the incident.