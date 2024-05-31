Your tip
Trump Warns Americans Who Paid Off Porn Stars After 'Witch Hunt' Trial: 'If This Can Happen to Me, It Can Happen to Anyone'

Source: Mirrorpix / MEGA; Vinnie Levine / MEGA

Trump was convicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in a case stemming from a $130k "hush money" payment that silenced porn star Stormy Daniels leading up to the 2016 election.

By:

May 31 2024, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Americans who may find themselves in the same boat as him: if he can be found guilty of falsifying records to cover up a sex scandal, then so can anyone else.

"I did nothing wrong, and frankly, there was nothing done wrong — NDA's are standard, commonly used, and LEGAL. MAGA2024!" Trump began his post via Truth Social on Friday.

As RadarOnline.com reported Thursday, the presumptive 2024 Republican nominee was convicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in a case stemming from a $130k "hush money" payment that silenced porn star Stormy Daniels leading up to the 2016 election.

Daniels alleged that Michael Cohen, Trump's former fixer-turned-key witness, used "intimidation and coercive tactics" to get her to sign on to the statement denying the affair.

Trump repeatedly denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty, taking to his social media platform after the historic verdict that made him the first former president in U.S. history to be convicted of a crime.

Source: MEGA

"My bookkeeper called a 'Legal Expense,' on the 'tiny' description line of the Ledger, a 'Legal Expense,' openly paid to my lawyer, at that time a fully accredited one. I was not involved in that designation, but what else would you have called it?" he begged the question.

"It was, in fact, a LEGAL EXPENSE. That is the so-called 'CRIME.' On top of that, I wasn't allowed by the judge to use, in any form, the standard RELIANCE ON COUNSEL DEFENSE (ADVICE OF COUNSEL!)."

Donald Trump
Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

"My lawyer, at the time, did virtually everything on the NDA (NON-DISCLOSURE AGREEMENT), and I assumed that what he did was correct," Trump concluded his post. "WITCH HUNT! IF THIS CAN HAPPEN TO ME, IT CAN HAPPEN TO ANYONE!"

Trump has stated the real verdict will be on Nov. 5 when the election rolls around.

Source: MEGA

"The Democratic Party's strategy is to beat President Trump in the courtroom rather than the ballot box," Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. wrote in a statement on X, formerly Twitter, after the groundbreaking ruling. "This will backfire in November."

Judge Juan Merchan will now have to navigate uncharted territory again to determine if Trump should go behind bars. Each of the 34 felony charges he was found guilty of carries up to a $5,000 fine and four-year prison sentence. Trump is set to be sentenced on July 11.

