Donald Trump's sons took to their respective social media platforms with messages of support for the former president-turned-convict after he was found guilty on all 34 felony counts in the historic hush money case.

"Sentencing is 4 days before the GOP Convention ... They're not even trying to hide the ELECTION INTERFERENCE!!!!" Don Jr. posted via X, formerly Twitter, echoing claims of his father that it was a "rigged, disgraceful trial," RadarOnline.com has learned.