Trump's Sons Rally in Support: Don Jr. SLAMS Guilty Verdict in Hush Money Trial as Eric Shares Painting of Jesus Comforting Donald
Donald Trump's sons took to their respective social media platforms with messages of support for the former president-turned-convict after he was found guilty on all 34 felony counts in the historic hush money case.
"Sentencing is 4 days before the GOP Convention ... They're not even trying to hide the ELECTION INTERFERENCE!!!!" Don Jr. posted via X, formerly Twitter, echoing claims of his father that it was a "rigged, disgraceful trial," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Trump declared that he was a "very innocent man" outside of the courtroom on Thursday.
"I'm fighting for our country, I'm fighting for our Constitution. This was done by the Biden administration in order to hurt a political opponent," Trump said. "I think it's just a disgrace. And we'll keep fighting and fight till the end and we'll win because our country's gone to hell."
"This is long from over," Trump vowed.
Prior to the verdict being read, Eric posted a painting of Jesus looking over Trump.
Trump is now the first former president in history to be convicted of a crime after a jury of 12 New Yorkers reached its verdict following several hours of deliberations.
Prosecutors said that he broke the law by falsifying business records to cover up a $130k payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels leading up to the 2016 election.
Daniels claimed she had an affair with Trump in 2006 and that he paid to silence her about their encounter, sharing intimate details about their alleged tryst on the witness stand during the six-week trial.
"I don't see it as a win situation either way," her husband, Barrett Blade, admitted on CNN. "I know that we would like to get on with our lives. I know that she wants to move past this. We just want to do what I guess you'd say normal people get to do in some aspects but I don't know if that ever will be."
Trump previously addressed reporters in a hallway outside the 15-floor courtroom earlier this week, revealing he was anticipating a guilty verdict despite repeatedly proclaiming his innocence.
"And we have a trial like this where the judge is so conflicted he can't breathe," he claimed. "He's got to do his job. It's a disgrace. Mother Teresa could not beat those charges. But we'll see. We'll see how we do. It's a very disgraceful situation."