'An Outrageous Day for America': Donald Trump's Guilty Verdict Sparks Outrage as Cailtyn Jenner Slams 'Corrupt' DOJ

caitlyn jenner tell all
Source: MEGA

Cailtyn Jenner spouted off after Donald Trump's guilty verdict.

By:

May 30 2024, Published 6:17 p.m. ET

Caitlyn Jenner is leading the charge in those outraged by Donald Trump's guilty verdict, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As this outlet reported, the former president was found guilty of all 34 felony counts in his hush money trial in connection to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Jenner has been outspoken about her support for Trump and immediately took to social media to air out her frustration.

"An outrageous day for America. The entire process has been outrageous, of course. Shame on the state of New York. Shame on the corrupt DOJ," she wrote on X after Thursday's verdict, per Daily Mail. She continued spouting off, later claiming that the "only verdict that matters is the vote of we the people, of the USA, on November, 5, 2024."

Jenner led the fury, with fired Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson following suit. Carlson warned his followers that the verdict is a "danger" to the American people.

"Import the Third World, become the Third World. That’s what we just saw. This won’t stop Trump. He’ll win the election if he’s not killed first. But it does mark the end of the fairest justice system in the world. Anyone who defends this verdict is a danger to you and your family," he wrote.

Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., also spouted off about the ruling.

"Guilty on all counts. The Democrats have succeeded in their years long attempt to turn America into a third-world s---hole. November 5 is our last chance to save it," he said, referencing voting day for the 2024 presidential election.

donald trump guilty
Source: MEGA

Trump told reporters he 'didn't do a thing wrong' and was 'a very innocent man.'

The ex-president broke his silence after exiting the courtroom, still claiming his innocence.

"This was a rigged, disgraceful trial. The real verdict is going to be November 5, by the people. And they know what happened here, and everybody knows what happened here," Trump said to reporters on the way out.

"I'm a very innocent man, and it's OK. I'm fighting for our country. I'm fighting for our constitution."

donald trump guilty
Source: MEGA

Sentencing is scheduled for July 11.

Trump faces possible prison time, with his sentencing hearing scheduled for July 11. The date is significant.

The former commander-in-chief is the front-runner for the Republican presidential nominee and will be sentenced four days before the GOP election on July 11.

FYI — Being a convicted felon does not prevent him from becoming the President of the United States again.

