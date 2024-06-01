Embarrassing Moment Bungling Russian Troops Opened Fire and Stormed Their Own Positions 'After Thinking They Were Ukrainians'

In response to Russian aggression, US President Joe Biden authorized the use of American weapons by Ukraine for defensive "counter-fire purposes" within Russian territories.

This decision marked a significant shift in US policy and drew strong reactions from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The move signals increased support from the West to Ukraine in the face of continued Russian attacks on Ukrainian territories.

Despite the new ruling, several U.S. officials have maintained their stance that U.S. weapons shouldn't be offensively used against Russia.

