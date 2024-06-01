Your tip
Putin’s New War: Russian Tyrant’s Next Three Targets Revealed — as He Plans Hitler-Style Land Grab to Rebuild Russian Empire

vladimir putin russian tyrant next three targets revealed land grab
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 1 2024, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

President Edgars Rinkevics of Latvia has warned of Russian President Vladimir Putin's ambitious agenda to expand the Russian empire beyond Ukraine, revealing the dictator's next likely targets.

vladimir putin russian tyrant next three targets revealed land grab
Source: mega

Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine has been raging since February 2022 with no end in sight.

Rinkevics emphasized that the Baltics are next in line for potential Russian aggression, marking the second phase of Putin's totalitarian pursuit of reclaiming lost Soviet territories.

The uncertainty surrounding Europe's security in the face of an increasingly assertive Russia has been a focal point of Rinkevics' recent engagements.

During a visit to RUSI's headquarters in Whitehall, Rinkevics underlined the consequences of Russia's ongoing conflict with Ukraine, indicating a predisposition towards further bloodshed driven by the Kremlin's desire to restore its former dominance.

vladimir putin russian tyrant next three targets revealed land grab
Source: mega

Rinkevics underlined the consequences of Russia's ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

According to the Sun, Putin’s aspirations extend beyond Ukraine, with Moldova and the Caucasus and Central Asia regions identified as the primary targets for Russian annexation.

Nations like Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan are particularly vulnerable to Russian influence, posing a significant risk to long-term European security.

Rinkevics expressed profound concerns over the foreseeable threats posed by Putin's expansionist policies, suggesting that the security order in Europe could face serious challenges for years to come.

Vladimir Putin
vladimir putin russian tyrant next three targets revealed land grab
Source: mega

It's feared Putin won't stop at Ukraine and has set his sights on other targets for his forces to invade.

Latvia, in the crosshairs of potential hybrid warfare tactics employed by the Kremlin, has been gearing up its defenses to counter any destabilizing actions.

Rinkevics acknowledged the backing of NATO as a crucial deterrent against an immediate Russian invasion. However, he stressed the importance of proactive measures to counteract the ongoing waves of hybrid attacks aimed at undermining Latvia's stability.

Addressing the need for unwavering support from Western allies, Rinkevics criticized vague commitments from political leaders regarding military assistance to Ukraine.

He called for decisive actions and clear guarantees to assist Kyiv in its defense against Russian aggression, highlighting the urgency of prompt weapon deliveries to bolster Ukrainian forces.

Rinkevics' plea for clarion commitments mirrors the escalating tensions in the region, as Putin's belligerence continues to fuel uncertainty and apprehension.

Source: radar

In response to Moscow's escalating threats, Latvia, together with Lithuania and Estonia, has embarked on strategic defense initiatives to fortify NATO's eastern flank.

Plans to construct an extensive network of bunkers and deploy a comprehensive "drone wall" from Norway to Poland underscore the growing concerns over Russia's aggressive posturing.

The deployment of surveillance drones to monitor potential provocations along the frontier signifies a proactive approach by Baltic nations to safeguard Europe from potential incursions.

