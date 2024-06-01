Putin’s New War: Russian Tyrant’s Next Three Targets Revealed — as He Plans Hitler-Style Land Grab to Rebuild Russian Empire

Rinkevics emphasized that the Baltics are next in line for potential Russian aggression, marking the second phase of Putin's totalitarian pursuit of reclaiming lost Soviet territories.

The uncertainty surrounding Europe's security in the face of an increasingly assertive Russia has been a focal point of Rinkevics' recent engagements.

During a visit to RUSI's headquarters in Whitehall, Rinkevics underlined the consequences of Russia's ongoing conflict with Ukraine, indicating a predisposition towards further bloodshed driven by the Kremlin's desire to restore its former dominance.