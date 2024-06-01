It’s Over: Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree Split After 5 Months Rebound Romance — Following his Divorce From Ex-Wife Sophie Turner
Joe Jonas and model Stormi Bree have officially ended their relationship after a short-lived romance of five months. The decision was reportedly made by Joe, 34, to prioritize his music career.
This development came as a surprise to many, given the growing speculation surrounding their relationship.
Their relationship first came into the limelight back in January, following their sighting together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
The rumors continued to escalate when Stormi posted a photo on Instagram in April that led to pregnancy speculation. However, Stormi shut down these rumors by responding with a simple "No" when asked if she was expecting.
Before his involvement with Stormi, Joe was famously married to actress Sophie Turner. The couple, known for their privacy, faced challenges in their marriage that ultimately led to their divorce announcement in September 2023.
"After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," they wrote in a joint Instagram statement released at the time. "There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."
The 28-year-old actress accused her ex of filing for divorce without her knowledge and preventing their daughters from returning to England, their registered permanent residence.
Despite the divorce drama, both Joe and Sophie have chosen to remain private about the details.
In a recent interview with British Vogue, Sophie addressed various rumors surrounding her lifestyle and its impact on their relationship.
Since the divorce, the Game of Thrones actress has been seen with Peregrine Pearson, sparking rumors of a new romance.
Throughout these personal ups and downs, Joe has expressed his intention to focus on his music career.
Despite the end of his relationship with Stormi, the singer remains open to the possibility of finding love in the future.
"If the right person comes along, he'll definitely make time for them in his life. ... [He] doesn't feel the need to jump into a relationship with anybody," a source told Us Weekly. "If it happens, it happens. But he's really happy with where things are at right now."