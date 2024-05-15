Split Status: Joe Jonas Seeks More Time to Continue Divorce Settlement Negotiations With Ex Sophie Turner
Joe Jonas asked for additional time to handle divorce settlement negotiations with his estranged wife, Sophie Turner, as the exes decide over a number of matters post-split.
In a new court filing obtained by RadarOnline.com, Jonas stated that he and Turner "attended four days of mediation during the week of October 2, 2023, and four additional days of mediation during the week of December 18, 2023" and are still making progress.
The hitmaker added that he and the Game of Thrones actress "have reached various agreements and continue to pursue an amicable resolution of all issues in this matter."
"The undersigned files this notice in compliance with the Order to Progress Case dated May 13, 2024," the docs stated, noting that Jonas and Turner needed an extension to get things settled.
Jonas and Turner now have 30 days to make a move, or their case will be dismissed for lack of prosecution, The Blast reported in an update.
The latest case development happened after Turner petitioned to "reactivate" the divorce process following a pause for mediation to negotiate property and child custody arrangements.
"The filing was a legal formality, and the couple continues to negotiate an amicable resolution," a rep for Jonas told RadarOnline.com in a statement.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Jonas filed for divorce in September, following which the star sued him for "wrongful retention" of their two young daughters, Willa and Delphine, in the United States.
The famous former flames later reached an agreement in October that their girls would spend equal time in America and the U.K. so Turner dropped the suit.
Insiders close to the singer later claimed that he was "livid" to see that Turner moved on soon after their breakup, but his rep told RadarOnline.com that "it's completely not true."
Turner has since broken her silence about her split from Jonas in a new interview with British Vogue, noting it was tough to see the reports claiming that she was more focused on partying than being a mother.
"I mean, those were the worst few days of my life," Turner said. "I remember I was on set, I was contracted to be on set for another two weeks, so I couldn't leave. My kids were in the States, and I couldn't get to them because I had to finish Joan."
As the dust settles, Turner said she is looking toward the future. "Now that I'm back home, I'm actually the happiest I've been in a really long time. I'm starting over again, rediscovering what I like to do, who I like to be with."