Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Inner Circles Fear Rebound Romances Could Spark 'Contention' During Divorce Talks: Report

Mar. 15 2024, Published 5:30 a.m. ET

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas aren't looking backward after going their separate ways.

The Game of Thrones starlet and crooner have both moved on romantically in the wake of their divorce, and an insider predicts there could be trouble looming as their new relationships heat up, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Turner was first linked to British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson, who is heir to the fourth Viscount Cowdray, in Oct. 2023, two months after Jonas filed for divorce.

The rumored couple were seen kissing the following month and she more recently included him in a post she shared on Instagram after a ski trip with friends, indicating they are going strong.

Sparks are flying between Jonas and Stormi Bree.

As for the "Waffle House" singer, he and model Stormi Bree have been dating for "a few months" as of this March and it's claimed to be getting more serious between them.

Bree knows a thing or two about the spotlight as she is also an actress and auditioned for season 10 of American Idol.

Insiders in a sensational new report predict the famous former flames' rebound romances may become a "bone of contention" as the parents hash out a permanent custody agreement for their daughters — Willa, 3, and Delphine, 18 months.

Jonas filed for a dissolution of marriage from Turner in September.

The exes have an iron-clad prenup to protect their multimillion-dollar fortunes, but other issues may come into play down the line, sources told the National Enquirer.

The pair had two wedding ceremonies when they tied the knot: first in Las Vegas and later in the French countryside. Jonas filed for a dissolution of marriage from Turner in September, citing in court docs obtained by RadarOnline.com that "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken."

The exes addressed their breakup in a statement afterwards, noting it was a "joint decision" they reached after time and consideration.

"They are sharing custody informally now but still have to reach a final, legal arrangement," said a pal in the new report.

Another friend notes, "Getting remarried can be used as a trigger for changing a custody agreement, and they're both well aware of it. Whoever remarries first could hold the upper hand — and spark a whole new war."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Jonas and Turner for comment.

As we previously reported, a rep for Jonas denied that his client was bitter about Turner moving on post-split months ago, telling us that it was "completely not true."

As we previously reported, a rep for Jonas denied that his client was bitter about Turner moving on post-split months ago, telling us that it was "completely not true."

