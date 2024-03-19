Your tip
Back in Court: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Fail to Reach Settlement, Actress Asks Judge to 'Reactivate' Divorce Proceedings

A rep for Joe Jonas said the exes continue "to negotiate an amicable resolution" in the wake of their divorce.

Mar. 19 2024, Published 10:32 a.m. ET

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have failed to reach a settlement months after their split, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Game of Thrones star's legal team has asked a judge to "reactivate" her divorce case in the latest turn of events. Jonas first pulled the plug on their marriage in September 2023 after four years together.

"The filing was a legal formality, and the couple continues to negotiate an amicable resolution," a rep for Jonas told RadarOnline.com in a statement.

Court docs filed in Miami-Dade County, Florida, noted the "abatement has come to an end" following the expiration of their temporary custody agreement in January pertaining to the former couple's two children: Willa and Delphine.

RadarOnline.com has also reached out to a rep for Turner for comment. Looking ahead, their divorce filings are now set to become public.

In recent months, tension between the exes seemingly reached a boiling point when Turner sued Jonas, claiming that he was wrongfully detaining their daughters in New York City after previously agreeing to move to England, a shocking claim the singer denied.

Turner, more recently, dropped the "wrongful retention" claims against her estranged husband in January after a U.S. judge approved the dismissal of the filing once both stars signed a consent plan that had recently been approved by a U.K. judge.

"After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the U.K.," they said in a statement released in October. "We look forward to being great coparents."

