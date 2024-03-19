Back in Court: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Fail to Reach Settlement, Actress Asks Judge to 'Reactivate' Divorce Proceedings

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have failed to reach a settlement months after their split, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Game of Thrones star's legal team has asked a judge to "reactivate" her divorce case in the latest turn of events. Jonas first pulled the plug on their marriage in September 2023 after four years together.

"The filing was a legal formality, and the couple continues to negotiate an amicable resolution," a rep for Jonas told RadarOnline.com in a statement.