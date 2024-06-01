'Forcibly Fondled': Caroline Manzo Graphically Details Alleged Sexual Assault by Brandi Glanville in Explosive Court Filing

In response, Glanville vehemently denied the allegations, labeling them as "absurd" and stressing the toll they took on her mental and physical well-being.

“Sadly, Brandi had to wake up to yet another lawsuit that includes defamatory, false accusations about her,” a rep for Glanville told outlets at the time.

“While filming, Brandi followed what the producers asked of her, and there was no sexual assault. She is innocent of these absurd accusations that have weighed on her mental and physical health for far too long without a word of support from Peacock, Shed or Bravo.”

“This painful storytelling seems endless and needs to stop. She is looking to move on and upward and get her life back.”

