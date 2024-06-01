'Desperate Battle': Riley Keough Vowed to Save Graceland From Being Sold off to 'Some Faceless Corporation'

"She does not want the estate, where her grandfather Elvis and other relatives are buried, sold off to some faceless corporation," an insider claimed, according to The Globe.

Keough alleged that Naussany Investments & Private Lending LLC was trying to defraud her family into selling Graceland by forging the signature of her late mother, Lisa Marie Presley, whom they claimed put up the deed to the mansion as collateral for a $3.8 million loan.

"Elvis Presley Enterprises can confirm that these claims are fraudulent," they shared in a statement. "There is no foreclosure sale. Simply put, the counter lawsuit has been filed is to stop the fraud."