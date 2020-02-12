Sophie Turner Pregnant With Joe Jonas Baby

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Sophie Turner is expecting her first child with husband, Joe Jonas, an insider close to the couple confirmed the news to RadarOnline.com

According to Just Jared, who first reported the big news, “The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them.”

“Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body,” a second insider told the website.

The couples’ last public appearance together was at the 2020 Grammy’s. Sophie was seen cheering on her husband during a Jonas Brothers performance of “What A Man Gotta Do.”

Joe and Sophie surprised fans last year when they abruptly got married in Las Vegas following the Billboard Music Awards.

The two wed at a Las Vegas wedding chapel on May 1 in a small ceremony.

One month later, the couple put on a more formal wedding in France that included all of their friends and family.

The couple had been dating for over an year before they got engaged in 2017.

But things weren’t always smooth sailing. The couple once had cold feet before walking down the aisle.

In a shocking interview with the Sunday Times, two weeks after they married, Turner admitted how they broke up for a moment.

“It was the worst day of our lives,” she told the outlet. Fortunately, they both quickly realized they wanted to be together. “For a second we both had cold feet, then 24 hours later we were both, like, ‘Never mind.'”

Turner credited her husband for helping her get through her depression that she experienced from being thrown into the spotlight at a young age.

“This phase of being very mentally unwell.” Turner added, “He was, like, ‘I can’t be with you until you love yourself, I can’t see you love me more than you love yourself.’ That was something, him doing that. I think he kind of saved my life, in a way.”