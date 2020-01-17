Jonas Brothers’ Wives Stun In ‘What A Man Gotta Do’ Music Video

Wives Are Back! Sophie, Priyanka & Danielle Stun In Jonas Brothers’ New Film-Inspired Music Video Sophie, Priyanka & Danielle Stun In Jonas Brothers’ New Film-Inspired Music Video

The Jonas Brothers’ wives are back for the group’s latest music video!

Fans are going wild over the romantic, sexy and humorous “What A Man Gotta Do” video featuring Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas — or the self-proclaimed “J-sisters.”

The song is the band’s latest single and seems to be inspired by each brother’s love for his wife.

“Cut my heart about one, two times / Don’t need to question the reason, I’m yours, I’m yours / I know the other lose a fight just to see you smile / ‘Cause you got no flaws, no flaws,” the lyrics read. “I’m not tryin’ to be your part-time lover / Sign me up for the full-time, I’m yours, all yours.”

In the video, Nick Jonas, 27, and Priyanka, 37, reenact a steamy scene from Risky Business, while Joe Jonas and Sophie, 23, recreate a beloved dancing scene from Grease and Kevin Jonas and Danielle, 33, give their own spin to a sweet scene from Say Anything.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, both Nick, 27, and Joe, 30, recently married their leading ladies. Nick tied the knot to Priyanka in a lavish days-long ceremony in India in December 2018, while Joe said “I do” to Game of Thrones actress Sophie in a sporadic Las Vegas wedding, and later, in a small church wedding in June 2019 attended by their loved ones. Kevin, 32, and Danielle have been married since 2009 and have two daughters together.

The gals’ appearance in the clip comes nearly one year after they starred in the Jonas Brothers’ music video for “Sucker.” The track became an instant hit.

The brothers promoted their new single and music video on their social media channels, posting snapshots from the clip on Instagram.

The proud wives also shared snaps on their feeds, with Danielle even joking that her and Kevin’s dog, Riley, had his “big break” by appearing in the music video.