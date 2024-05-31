Putin's Palace Compound Goes Up in Flames: Moment ‘Mystery Fire’ Ripped Through Russian President’s Siberian Nuclear Bunker

A "mystery fire" tore through Vladimir Putin's Siberian palace, which is rumored to house a nuclear bunker to protect the Russian president's "secret family," RadarOnline.com has learned.

The luxury high-tech compound is nestled in the mountains of Altai, a republic near Southern Siberia's border with Mongolia. The sprawling estate in the Ongudaysky district is said to be one of Putin's favorite hideaways.