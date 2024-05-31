Home > Politics > Donald Trump Karate Don: Trump Gives Wild Reenactment of Rumored January 6 Limo Fight During First Presser as Convicted Felon Source: MEGA Donald Trump recently provided a wild reenactment of an incident that allegedly went down between him and a Secret Service agent during the U.S. Capitol riots. By: Connor Surmonte May 31 2024, Published 2:21 p.m. ET

Donald Trump provided a wild reenactment of an incident that allegedly went down between him and a Secret Service agent during the U.S. Capitol riots on January 6, RadarOnline.com can report. In a sensational development to come after Trump was found guilty on 34 criminal counts of falsifying New York business records on Thursday, the embattled ex-president held his first presser as a convicted felon on Friday morning.

Trump gave a presser this morning to talk about his guilty verdict — and the fact that one of his Secret Service guys is a Karate black belt, who could get out of a chokehold with a simple eye-poke. https://t.co/0hs8Gfmwwx pic.twitter.com/7CJYFJeO2C — Erik Uebelacker (@Uebey) May 31, 2024

But while Trump’s first presser as a convicted felon included several shocking moments, perhaps most surprising was his decision to reenact an alleged fight between him and a Secret Service agent that was said to have occurred on Jan. 6, 2021. Cassidy Hutchinson, a former White House aide who served during Trump’s administration, testified before Congress that she once heard the then-president fought with a Secret Service agent while trying to take over the wheel of the presidential limo.

According to Trump, the incident never occurred. But he did provide his supporters a preview of what such a fight would have looked like if it did go down. “So, they have testimony to all of that, that I did not attack the Secret Service agent in the front of the car,” Trump said during his presser on Friday morning. “You know, these are strong people. And I supposedly went to the driver, and I grabbed him around the neck! And he rebuffed me!”

Source: MEGA The embattled ex-president held his first presser as a convicted felon on Friday morning.

“And then I went to the other guy, who I think is a black belt in karate, and he’s slightly younger than me, maybe 35 years, 40 years, 50 years,” the convicted ex-president continued as he started his karate reenactment. “And I grabbed him around the neck.” “He’s a black belt in karate,” Trump continued. “They know how to get somebody from around their neck. They would have gone like this and that would be the end of that!”

Trump also claimed that he was told he “shouldn’t dispute” the story about the alleged limo fight because it “makes him look like the toughest cookie.” “Actually, I had a friend that said you shouldn’t dispute that,” Trump claimed on Friday. “That makes you look like the toughest cookie we’ve ever seen. You should have let that go on.”

Source: MEGA “He’s a black belt in karate,” Trump said. “They know how to get somebody from around their neck."

Still, the embattled ex-president insisted the alleged karate fight never transpired. He also baselessly accused the Democrats of deleting information connected to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. "But the fact is, it never happened. It was all made up," he insisted. "And that was proven to be made up. It proved to be a false story."

“And they deleted and destroyed all of that information, every ounce of it,” Trump falsely claimed. “We’re dealing with a corrupt government. We have a corrupt country.” As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump also made sure to protest his guilty verdict during his first presser as a convicted felon on Friday morning.

Source: MEGA Trump became the first former president in U.S. history to be convicted of a crime on Thursday.

The former president and presumptive GOP nominee dubbed Judge Juan Merchan a “devil” and claimed that his defense team’s witnesses were “literally crucified” for their testimonies given during the historic six-week criminal trial. “They were literally crucified by this man who looks like an angel,” Trump grumbled. “But he’s really a devil.”

