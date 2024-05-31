Revealed: Aaron Gordon's Brother Died at Accident Scene After His Three-Wheeled Motorcycle Crashed Into Truck, Investigation Underway
Denver Nuggets star Aaron Gordon's older brother passed away on Thursday, with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office in Portland, Oregon, telling RadarOnline.com that Drew Gordon was driving a Vanderhall Carmel three-wheeled autocycle when he "crossed over the center line and collided" with a GMC Sierra pickup.
We can reveal that Drew died at the scene while the driver and a passenger of the GMC truck were taken to a nearby hospital with "non-life threatening injuries."
Deputies responded to the two-vehicle collision scene on S. Springwater Road shortly after 1 PM — but sadly, it was too late for Drew.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that impairment "does not appear to be a factor" and police have confirmed that an investigation into the incident is underway.
Drew — who also had a stint in the NBA — was only 33 and left behind his wife, Angela, and three children. Aaron's team posted about his brother's death on Wednesday evening, sharing a photo of the brothers touching hands while going in the opposite direction.
“1990 - 2024 Drew Gordon,” the Nuggets' tribute post on X read. “The Denver Nuggets organization is devastated to learn about the tragic passing of Drew Gordon. Drew was far too young to leave this world, but his legacy will forever live on through his three beautiful children and all of his loved ones.”
They added, “Our hearts are with Aaron and the Gordon family during this extremely difficult time.”
Drew’s agent, Calvin Andrews, later confirmed his death to ESPN. While Andrews revealed the ex-basketball player had been in a car crash, he gave no other details.
Aaron's older sibling had a decades-long career, first gaining attention while playing for the UCLA Bruins. After two years in LA, Drew transferred to New Mexico and joined the Lobos men's team. He averaged 13 points and 10 rebounds per game but did not make the 2012 NBA draft, reported CBS Sports.
Drew joined the Dallas Mavericks in the Summer League, then moved overseas, playing with foreign leagues and the G League in France, Italy, Japan, Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, Serbia, Lithuania, and Poland.
When Drew returned to the US, he joined the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers and played in nine games during the 2014-15 season.
He went on to receive the title of All-Star in France in 2015 before retiring from the sport in 2023. As of this post, Aaron has yet to address his brother's passing.
R.I.P.