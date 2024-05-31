Revealed: Aaron Gordon's Brother Died at Accident Scene After His Three-Wheeled Motorcycle Crashed Into Truck, Investigation Underway

Drew — who also had a stint in the NBA — was only 33 and left behind his wife, Angela, and three children. Aaron's team posted about his brother's death on Wednesday evening, sharing a photo of the brothers touching hands while going in the opposite direction.

“1990 - 2024 Drew Gordon,” the Nuggets' tribute post on X read. “The Denver Nuggets organization is devastated to learn about the tragic passing of Drew Gordon. Drew was far too young to leave this world, but his legacy will forever live on through his three beautiful children and all of his loved ones.”

They added, “Our hearts are with Aaron and the Gordon family during this extremely difficult time.”