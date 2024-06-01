Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Itsy Bitsy Tiny Bikini While Walking Through New York City
Model Emily Ratajkowski has once again captivated her fans with her bold fashion choices during a photoshoot in New York City.
Known for flaunting her fit figure on social media, the Hollywood actress turned heads as she walked the streets in just a bikini and shoes, leaving little to the imagination.
The incident took place on Friday, May 31, when Emily, 32, shared photos of herself donning a multi-colored bikini from her own swimwear brand Inamorata.
The revealing swimsuit highlighted her toned abs and legs, while she complemented the look with half-crew white socks and red Vans.
To complete her ensemble, the Gone Girl actress added a touch of glamour with gold hoop earrings, a necklace, and stylish sunglasses.
Holding a coffee cup, Emily exuded confidence with her brown hair cascading over her shoulders and impeccably done makeup.
Emily's choice of outfit not only showcased her fashion-forward style but also drew attention to her swimwear brand, where she offers a range of trendy items, including tops, bottoms, and cover-ups.
Her bold fashion statement garnered praise from many fans and even caught the eye of a notable figure in the industry.
It was recently revealed that Emily is the face of Khloe Kardashian's brand, Good American. In promotional photos shared on Instagram, Emily looked stunning in a lime green bikini, showcasing the brand's swimwear collection.
The model sported the Always Fits Demi Bikini Top and the Always Fits Good Waist Bikini Bottom, priced at $59 each.
Additionally, she highlighted other products from the brand, including a blue bikini top, light denim pants, and a figure-hugging white tank top.
While the majority of fans admired Emily's daring fashion choices, there was some critique in the comment section of her social media post.
One commenter questioned Emily's penchant for revealing attire, asking, "Why are you always naked?"
Others praised the model, writing comments such as, "She be aging backwards" and "Brb picking my jaw up off the floor."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Ratajkowski recently shut down rumors after being caught having some PDA with pop star Harry Styles in Tokyo.
She claimed she was not looking for anything "serious" and said she felt bad for Olivia Wilde as she has also been dragged into drama online.
"I'm just a person who's gone from a three-year relationship to a four-year relationship," she told Spanish Vogue, referring to her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard and explaining how who she is romantically involved with is only a "tiny slice" of her life.