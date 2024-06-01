Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > True Crime > Gabby Petito

Gabby Petito's Mom Forgives Brian Laundrie — as She Eviscerates His 'Evil' Mom Roberta as the Killer's 'Mastermind': 'You Deserve to be Forgotten'

gabby petito mom forgives brian laundrie eviscerate roberta mastermind
Source: @GABSPETITO/INSTAGRAM; @BIZARRE_DESIGN_/INSTAGRAM
By:

Jun. 1 2024, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Nichole Schmidt, the mother of Gabby Petito, captivated the audience at CrimeCon 2024 in Nashville as she publicly forgave her daughter’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, before turning her fury towards his mother, Roberta Laundrie.

Article continues below advertisement
gabby petito mom forgives brian laundrie eviscerate roberta mastermind
Source: @GABSPETITO/INSTAGRAM

Gabby Petito's mother forgave her daughter's killer but called out his 'evil' mother Roberta.

In a shocking moment at the convention, Schmidt declared, "I forgive you, Brian," emphasizing her need to let go of anger and bitterness. However, her tone shifted when addressing Roberta, whom she accused of having a significant role in the tragic events.

Schmidt said, "Roberta, you shattered your family and mine with your evil ways. I see no empathy in your eyes, no remorse in your heart."

Article continues below advertisement
gabby petito mom forgives brian laundrie eviscerate roberta mastermind
Source: @GABSPETITO/INSTAGRAM

Petito’s parents alleged the Laundries knew about the murder and tried to conceal it.

Article continues below advertisement

Roberta is suspected of aiding her son in evading the authorities during the investigation into Petito’s murder in 2021. Petito was killed by Laundrie while the couple was on a cross-country journey.

Laundrie later took his own life, escaping facing trial for the crime.

Schmidt's statements reflected her deep disappointment in the Laundrie family, citing their lack of cooperation with law enforcement and accusing them of attempting to conceal vital information. She emphasized, "You do not deserve forgiveness. You deserve to be forgotten."

The mourning mother remembered her daughter as a "bright light extinguished too soon," urging others to live by Gabby's simple words, "Just be a nicer person."

MORE ON:
Gabby Petito
Article continues below advertisement
gabby petito mom forgives brian laundrie eviscerate roberta mastermind
Source: MOAB POLICE DEPARTMENT

Gabby Petito was killed by her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie.

Article continues below advertisement

Tara Petito, Gabby’s stepmother, also spoke out against the Laundries, alleging their complicity in the crime and subsequent efforts to obstruct justice. She condemned their actions, stating, "Only someone with true evil in their heart would do such a thing."

The Petito family’s pursuit of justice led them to file a civil lawsuit against the Laundries in 2022. Despite the Laundries denying prior knowledge of the crime, evidence suggested otherwise.

Brian's erratic behavior and phone calls following Petito’s murder raised suspicions, further highlighting the family's involvement.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: radar
Article continues below advertisement

The case gained international attention due to the nature of Petito’s disappearance and the subsequent investigation into her tragic end.

Brian Laundrie's actions, including a handwritten confession found posthumously, revealed the extent of his guilt.

“I hear a splash and a scream, I could barely see,” his note read. “I couldn’t find her for a moment, shouted her name. I found her breathing heavily, gasping and [unclear] was freezing cold.”

Laundrie claimed he rescued Petito from the water and saw a "small bruise on her forehead that eventually got larger.”

“I don’t know the extent of Gabby’s injuries, only that she was in extreme pain,” Laundrie said, before confessing to her murder.

“I ended her life," he wrote, "I thought it was merciful, that it is what she wanted, but I see now all the mistakes I made. I panicked.”

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.