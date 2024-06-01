Gabby Petito's Mom Forgives Brian Laundrie — as She Eviscerates His 'Evil' Mom Roberta as the Killer's 'Mastermind': 'You Deserve to be Forgotten'
Nichole Schmidt, the mother of Gabby Petito, captivated the audience at CrimeCon 2024 in Nashville as she publicly forgave her daughter’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, before turning her fury towards his mother, Roberta Laundrie.
In a shocking moment at the convention, Schmidt declared, "I forgive you, Brian," emphasizing her need to let go of anger and bitterness. However, her tone shifted when addressing Roberta, whom she accused of having a significant role in the tragic events.
Schmidt said, "Roberta, you shattered your family and mine with your evil ways. I see no empathy in your eyes, no remorse in your heart."
Roberta is suspected of aiding her son in evading the authorities during the investigation into Petito’s murder in 2021. Petito was killed by Laundrie while the couple was on a cross-country journey.
Laundrie later took his own life, escaping facing trial for the crime.
Schmidt's statements reflected her deep disappointment in the Laundrie family, citing their lack of cooperation with law enforcement and accusing them of attempting to conceal vital information. She emphasized, "You do not deserve forgiveness. You deserve to be forgotten."
The mourning mother remembered her daughter as a "bright light extinguished too soon," urging others to live by Gabby's simple words, "Just be a nicer person."
Tara Petito, Gabby’s stepmother, also spoke out against the Laundries, alleging their complicity in the crime and subsequent efforts to obstruct justice. She condemned their actions, stating, "Only someone with true evil in their heart would do such a thing."
The Petito family’s pursuit of justice led them to file a civil lawsuit against the Laundries in 2022. Despite the Laundries denying prior knowledge of the crime, evidence suggested otherwise.
Brian's erratic behavior and phone calls following Petito’s murder raised suspicions, further highlighting the family's involvement.
The case gained international attention due to the nature of Petito’s disappearance and the subsequent investigation into her tragic end.
Brian Laundrie's actions, including a handwritten confession found posthumously, revealed the extent of his guilt.
“I hear a splash and a scream, I could barely see,” his note read. “I couldn’t find her for a moment, shouted her name. I found her breathing heavily, gasping and [unclear] was freezing cold.”
Laundrie claimed he rescued Petito from the water and saw a "small bruise on her forehead that eventually got larger.”
“I don’t know the extent of Gabby’s injuries, only that she was in extreme pain,” Laundrie said, before confessing to her murder.
“I ended her life," he wrote, "I thought it was merciful, that it is what she wanted, but I see now all the mistakes I made. I panicked.”