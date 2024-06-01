Roberta is suspected of aiding her son in evading the authorities during the investigation into Petito’s murder in 2021. Petito was killed by Laundrie while the couple was on a cross-country journey.

Laundrie later took his own life, escaping facing trial for the crime.

Schmidt's statements reflected her deep disappointment in the Laundrie family, citing their lack of cooperation with law enforcement and accusing them of attempting to conceal vital information. She emphasized, "You do not deserve forgiveness. You deserve to be forgotten."

The mourning mother remembered her daughter as a "bright light extinguished too soon," urging others to live by Gabby's simple words, "Just be a nicer person."