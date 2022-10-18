Newly Released Surveillance Footage Shows Gabby Petito & Brian Laundrie Together Just Hours Before Her Murder
A new video showing Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie out in public on the same day she was believed to have been murdered has surfaced, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The shocking video, which was taken on August 27, 2021, shows Petito and Laundrie parking and entering a Wyoming Whole Foods around 2:11 PM.
According to the footage, which was first obtained by Fox News, Petito’s white Ford Transit van is seen pulling into the Whole Foods parking lot before the pair exit the vehicle separately and enter the grocery store.
Petito is caught on camera crossing her arms as she enters the store, while Laundrie has his hands in his pockets with a hat and sunglasses hiding his face.
Although there is no audio in the footage, numerous interior cameras follow the couple as they make their way through the Whole Foods for approximately 15 minutes.
Petito is seen selecting cheese from a display case before the two exit the Whole Foods from a different doorway from the one they entered in.
At approximately 2:26 PM Petito and Laundrie exit the store and return to the van, where they remain for 20 minutes before leaving the parking lot.
The last footage of Petito alive shows the couple pulling out onto Highway 89 and towards Bridger-Teton National Forest, the campsite where Petito’s body would be found three weeks later.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Petito’s body was ultimately found on September 19.
Dr. Brent Blue, the Teton County coroner at the time, ruled the 22-year-old’s death to be homicide by manual strangulation. Dr. Blue also placed Petito’s window of death three to four weeks prior to when her body was discovered.
"The attempt to locate was the first thing we'd ever heard about Gabby Petito," Jackson Police Lt. Russ Ruschill said regarding the initial search for Petito after she was declared missing on September 11. Investigators then analyzed hours of footage retracing the 22-year-old’s last steps, including the Whole Foods surveillance videos.
Laundrie’s body was then found nearly one month later, on October 20, inside Florida’s Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.
The FBI confirmed Laundrie died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The bureau also confirmed Laundrie admitted to Petito’s murder via a handwritten note found alongside his dead body.
"I ended her life," the 23-year-old wrote, although he framed Petito’s murder as a mercy killing. "I thought it was merciful, that it is what she wanted, but I see now all the mistakes I made. I panicked. I was in shock."
"From the moment I decided, took away her pain, I knew I couldn't go on without her,” he added.
In a civil lawsuit filed earlier this year, Petito’s parents alleged their daughter was murdered on August 27 – the same day she and Laundrie were spotted at Whole Foods.
John Kelly, a criminal profiler, and Dr. Ann Wolbert Burgess, a former FBI behavioral forensics expert, have also argued Petito’s death was a result of an incident that took place between Laundrie and three female staffers at the Merry Piglets Tex-Mex restaurant earlier in the day.