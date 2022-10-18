Newly Released Surveillance Footage Shows Gabby Petito & Brian Laundrie Together Just Hours Before Her Murder

According to the footage, which was first obtained by Fox News, Petito’s white Ford Transit van is seen pulling into the Whole Foods parking lot before the pair exit the vehicle separately and enter the grocery store.

Petito is caught on camera crossing her arms as she enters the store, while Laundrie has his hands in his pockets with a hat and sunglasses hiding his face.

Although there is no audio in the footage, numerous interior cameras follow the couple as they make their way through the Whole Foods for approximately 15 minutes.