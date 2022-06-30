Gabby Petito's Family Eager To See Text Messages Between Brian Laundrie & Parents After Judge Rules Lawsuit Is Headed To Trial

On Thursday, Judge Hunter Carroll denied Christopher and Roberta's motion to dismiss the case, ruling the lawsuit against them will move forward in a trial.

Gabby's parents sued the Laundries for $100 million, claiming Christopher and Roberta knew their son killed Gabby and withheld the information during the critical time in the days-long manhunt. Joe and Nichole alleged a statement delivered by the Laundrie family's attorney, gave them false hope that Gabby was still alive.